Midland, TX, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry, today announced that Charles G. Curtis, Director, retired from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective June 10, 2020.

"On behalf of the entire NGS family, we thank Charlie for his distinguished service on our Board," said Stephen C. Taylor, NGS Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Charlie was our longest-standing Board member, serving as Lead Director and Chairman of the Governance Committee. During his time on our Board, NGS experienced significant growth while maintaining one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. This track record reflects the sound judgment and advice provided by Charlie and our other Board members. His leadership, insight, dedication, and sense of humor will be missed.”

Coincident with the retirement of Mr. Curtis, the Board appointed Leslie Shockley Beyer as a Director. Ms. Beyer is President of the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association and has been since 2014, where she leads the development of PESA's programs and serves as the organization's primary advocate in support of the oilfield services and equipment sector. Her responsibilities also encompass the budgeting, forecasting and financial performance of the organization. Prior to joining PESA, Ms. Beyer served as Director, Member and Board Relations for the National Association of Manufacturers from 2012 to 2014. Previously, Ms. Beyer served in leadership roles at Burson-Marsteller Public Affairs and at a boutique public relations firm for more than six years. Prior to her time in public affairs, Ms. Beyer served in media relations capacities in The White House, Executive Office of the President and on the Bush 2000 Presidential Campaign. She began her career in legislative policy roles in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Housing. Ms. Beyer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Latin American Studies and Spanish from the University of Texas at Austin.

“We are very pleased to welcome Leslie to our Board,” said Taylor. “As a strong advocate for the oilfield services and equipment sector, Leslie provides the Board with a wealth of knowledge and insight about the strategic and tactical matters impacting our business and industry. In addition, Leslie's public affairs and policy experience significantly adds to our Board's capabilities. Her leadership and experience should serve the Company well as we position ourselves for future success.”

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS)

NGS is a leading provider of gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing regions in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause NGS's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks include, among other things: the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; a prolonged, substantial reduction in oil and natural gas prices which could cause a decline in the demand for NGS's products and services; the loss of market share through competition or otherwise; the introduction of competing technologies by other companies; and new governmental safety, health and environmental regulations which could require NGS to make significant capital expenditures. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and NGS undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. A discussion of these factors is included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

