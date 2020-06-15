New York, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Passive Fire Protection market is forecast to reach USD 5.65 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is expected that strict legislation related to employee health in developing economies will push demand. The government in the developed economies are concerned about the workers' health and safety. The end-use industries are required by many federal laws and requirements to provide protective garments for employees who work in unsafe conditions. Demand for protective products is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the manufacturing, chemical, oil and gas, and construction sectors due to increasing worker safety concerns. It is expected that increased visibility to monitor industrial accidents and deaths in the workplace would further fuel demand.
Improving government regulations in Europe, Asia Pacific is observed to have a significant impact on the growth of the Passive Fire Protection market as a result of rising concerns regarding worker safety. Growing exploration activities in the global oil and gas industry are likely to promote market growth. The existence of high-risk atmosphere due to the presence of volatile and highly flammable materials in the processing of oil & gas makes the use of a passive fire safety device particularly relevant, thereby increasing the market for the drug.
Also, the surge in demand for fire protection products that can continue for a more extended period is likely to influence the market growth in the following years positively. However, the price volatility of the prices of raw materials can, shortly somehow hamper the growth of the market.
The COVID-19 impact:
The outbreak raised concern on the value of safety and healthcare. The market has experienced a downturn over the weeks, which may continue over the next few months. This pandemic has affected the Asia Pacific region the most, with China at the center of the outbreak. Most initiatives have come to a temporary halt in multiple countries changed. The production, as well as supply, has been put on hold, causing losses to the manufacturers, dealers as well as consumers. The market might be facing a downside for the period. Still, with a rising safety concern, the demand would be hitting the roof as soon as there is a development in the condition.
Further key findings from the report suggest
