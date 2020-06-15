Santa Fe, NM, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Folk Art Market (IFAM), the world’s largest folk art market, was forced to cancel its annual July event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place will be a series of virtual events – the first one, a webinar fundraising event titled: The Future is Handmade, will be held on July 7, 2020.

The Internationally renowned trend forecaster Li Edelkoort, and her business partner Philip Fimmano, Event Co-host and Moderator, will join IFAM's creative director Keith Recker, for this inspiring online event filled with colorful stories of remarkable artisans worldwide. Both Fimmano and Recker are IFAM Board members.

Recker will introduce the webinar with the stories of some of IFAM’s best loved textile artists, including Somporn Inataraprayong (Thailand), Rupa Trivedi (India), Dayalal Kudecha (India), and more. Edelkoort will follow with an inspiring presentation on how the emotional magic of artisan crafts can inspire not just new design, but also a new way of drawing satisfaction from life itself. She will also present her 2020 forecast for fashion and textiles in an uplifting 30-minute presentation celebrating humanity's cultural connections. Ms. Edelkoort served as IFAM's Honorary Chair in 2017 and returns for this unique fundraiser, of which 100 percent of all proceeds will support IFAM.

Additional IFAM virtual events are being planned and include outreach, educational and fundraising activities through innovative methods via virtual platforms.

"Join us for a passionate conversation that is sure to inspire everyone with bold ideas and insights from our remarkably talented panel," said IFAM CEO Stuart Ashman. "The webinar is another fun way to support IFAM’s mission and vision of bringing the world's master folk artists and their admirers together."

Details:

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

9:30 AM - 10:45 AM (SANTA FE)

11:30 AM - 12:45 PM (NEW YORK)

17:30 PM - 18:45PM (PARIS)

Purchase tickets at www.edelkoort.us

USD 25

ABOUT THE PANELISTS

LI EDELKOORT is one of the world's most respected cultural forecasters. She works in industries from design and fashion to architecture, food and lifestyle. Founded in 1986, her company Trend Union produces design and color tools for strategists and creatives alike. Edelkoort is also a magazine publisher, a champion for craft, a design educator and an exhibition curator. In 2015, her much-talked-about ANTI_FASHION Manifesto was the first to raise awareness about the shifts and upheavals currently experienced in the global fashion industry, calling for a total overhaul of the system. She is now Dean of Hybrid Studies at Parsons School of Design, where she has founded a Masters in Textiles, merging craft and tech for a sustainable future. Her work as an agent for change culminated in the founding of the World Hope Forum in 2020 as a platform to inspire the creative community to rebuild a better society. @lidewijedelkoort @worldhopeforum

KEITH RECKER is the Creative Director of the International Folk Art Market. He currently consults in trend and color forecasting for Pantone and has a highly specialized color consulting practice called Chromosapien. His background is in the design industry, with tenures as VP of Home Furnishings at Bloomingdale's Direct, and the Director of Home Furnishings at Saks Fifth Avenue, amongst other endeavors. His new book True Colors: World Masters of Natural Dyes and Pigments is about artists who create color from natural materials and about the historical importance and environmental sustainability of this practice. In-depth conversations with twenty-eight artisans from every part of the globe reveal their wisdom, traditions, and know-how, suggesting that we ignore what they know at our peril. Also, traditional approaches to making color offer sustainable options to a fashion system badly in need of them and memorable cultural narratives for a world hungry for beauty and spirituality. True Colors provides an immersive visual experience and an inspiring travelogue of personal stories and practical information from artists who are leaving their mark on the world. @thechromosapien

PHILIP FIMMANO is a design consultant, curator and writer contributing to Trend Union's forecasting books, magazines, and strategic studies for international firms working in fashion, interiors and lifestyle. With company partner Lidewij Edelkoort, he has co-created exhibitions for museums and cultural institutions around the world. In 2011, he co-founded Talking Textiles, an ongoing initiative to promote awareness and innovation in textiles through touring exhibitions, a trend publication, a design prize and free educational programs – including New York Textile Month, a citywide festival celebrating textile creativity each September. Fimmano teaches forecasting masters at Polimoda in Florence and is also on the board of directors for the International Folk Art Market in Santa Fe. @philipfimmano

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL FOLK ART MARKET

The International Folk Art Market Santa Fe is a non-profit operating in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, Museum of International Folk Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, Museum of New Mexico Foundation and the City of Santa Fe.

More information is at folkartmarket.org.

