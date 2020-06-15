HOUSTON, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 2020 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference via a virtual presentation to conference participants, and virtual meetings with investors participating in the virtual conference, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Contango’s presentation will be at 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time (4:00 pm Central Daylight Time). A copy of the presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company’s website at http://www.contango.com prior to market opening on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.



Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company whose business is to maximize production from its shallow offshore Gulf of Mexico properties and onshore properties in Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming, and when deemed appropriate, to use that cash flow to explore, develop, exploit, and increase production from its existing properties, to acquire additional PDP-heavy crude oil and natural gas properties or to pay down debt. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's website at http://www.contango.com.

Contact:

Contango Oil & Gas Company

E. Joseph Grady – 713-236-7400

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer