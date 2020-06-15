CALGARY, Alberta, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSX – HWX) ("Headwater") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 27, 2020 were elected as directors of Headwater at Headwater's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, June 15, 2020. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.



Election of Directors

On a vote by electronic ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Headwater:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld Chandra Henry Elected



99,060,345

(99.93%) 70,151

(0.07%) Jason Jaskela Elected



99,014,155

(99.88%) 116,341

(0.12%) Phillip R. Knoll Elected



99,049,345

(99.92%) 81,151

(0.08%) Stephen Larke Elected



99,060,345

(99.93%) 70,151

(0.07%) Kevin Olson Elected



99,113,246

(99.98%) 17,250

(0.02%) David Pearce Elected



99,060,345

(99.93%) 70,151

(0.07%) Neil Roszell Elected



99,058,345

(99.93%) 72,151

(0.07%)

