Peter will be attending the University of New Haven in New Haven, Connecticut, where he will be studying Marine Biology. Peter’s future plan is to get his master’s degree and PhD in Marine Ecology, as he one day hopes to study populations of Right Whales to monitor their health. Peter found his calling by hearing about the environmental injustices that occur throughout the world, including deforestation, poaching, overfishing, and the many other abuses. With this in mind, Peter decided to walk in the footsteps of his ancestors and protect the Earth that we are all a part of.

Henderson, NV, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henderson, NV (June 15, 2020) International Virtual Learning Academy (IVLA), an online K-12 accredited private school, announced their second annual scholarship in 2019 for students who have been accepted to an accredited U.S. college for the Fall of 2020. This scholarship was available to any college-bound student, whether they attended IVLA or not.

To be considered for this scholarship award, students were required to submit no more than 500 words about the future of education when it comes to technology and its impact on students. After reviewing hundreds of entries, a winner has been selected. Peter Porello, a May 2020 graduate of International Virtual Learning Academy (IVLA), was selected by IVLA as the 2020 scholarship winner. You can read Peter’s winning essay, and learn more about the 2021 scholarship at: https://internationalvla.com/spotlight/peter-porello-2020-ivla-college-scholarship-winner/

During Peter’s time as an IVLA student, he enjoyed participating in USTA tennis, was a part of the Home School Honors Society, the Math Honors Society, and volunteered at his local aquarium. In his free time, he learned to play as many musical instruments as he could!

“Thank you so much for this honor! IVLA has helped me grow both as a person and a student, and I am grateful.” – Peter Porello

To learn more or apply to the 2021 IVLA scholarship program, please visit https://internationalvla.com/college-scholarship-from-ivla/. This opportunity is open to any learner with the desire to achieve a higher education at a U.S. accredited college, university, or trade school. IVLA understands that there are countless paths and destinations for success. Students who aspire to attend any accredited higher education program of any major or focus of study can apply for the scholarship program if they meet the scholarship criteria.

If you or someone you know has one or more years left of their education at an accredited U.S. college or trade school, share this scholarship opportunity!

