Umicore (the “Company”) announces today the placement of senior unsecured convertible bonds (the “Bonds”) due 2025, under the Company’s authorised capital, for an aggregate principal amount of €500 million.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes and to fund Umicore’s strategic developments in the areas of clean mobility materials and recycling. This offering will further strengthen and diversify Umicore’s funding structure by complementing the €1.1 billion of medium- and long-term, fixed-rate private placement debt secured in recent years.

The Bonds will have a denomination of €100,000 in principal amount and integral multiples thereof.

The Bonds will be issued at 100% of their principal amount and unless previously converted, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at 100% of their principal amount on 23 June 2025.

The Bonds will not bear interest. The Bonds will be convertible, in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of the Bonds, into ordinary shares (“Shares”) of the Company listed on Euronext Brussels. The initial conversion price will be €55.32, a premium of 32.5% above the Reference Share Price of €41.75, which is equal to the placement price of the Shares in the Concurrent Equity Offering (as defined and further described below).

Settlement of the offering is expected to take place on or around 23 June 2020 (the “Closing Date”).

The Company may redeem all, but not some only, of the Bonds at their principal amount at any time on or after 14 July 2023, if the parity value of a Bond over a specified period is equal to or exceeds €130,000, as further described in the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

The Bonds were offered solely to institutional investors in certain jurisdictions, outside the United States, via a private placement.

The Company agreed to a lock-up undertaking (subject to certain customary exceptions) in relation to its ordinary shares and equity-linked securities from pricing until 90 days after the Closing Date.

An application will be made for the Bonds to be admitted to trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange no later than thirty days following the Closing Date.

The Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner has conducted, concurrently with the placement of the Bonds, a simultaneous placement (the “Concurrent Equity Offering”) of existing Shares on behalf of subscribers of the Bonds who wished to sell such Shares in short sales in order to hedge the market risk of an investment in the Bonds, at a placement price of €41.75, determined by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Concurrent Equity Offering.

The Company will convene a general meeting of shareholders to be held no later than 30 April 2021 (the "Long-stop Date") to seek shareholders’ approval of certain provisions included in the terms and conditions of the Bonds that are triggered upon a change of control (the "Shareholder Resolutions"). If the Shareholder Resolutions are not (i) passed by the Long-stop Date or (ii) filed with the Clerk of the competent Enterprise Court not later than 15 days after the Long-stop Date, the Company shall redeem all, but not some only, of the Bonds at the greater of (i) 102% of the principal amount of the Bonds and (ii) 102% of the Fair Bond Value of the Bonds (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds), all as further set out in the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner for the offering.

For more information

Investor Relations

Evelien Goovaerts +32 2 227 78 38 evelien.goovaerts@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck +32 2 227 74 34 aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com

Media Relations

Marjolein Scheers +32 2 227 71 47 marjolein.scheers@umicore.com

Umicore profile

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated in 2019 revenues (excluding metal) of €3.4 billion (turnover of €17.5 billion) and, as at 31 December 2019, employed 11,152 people.

