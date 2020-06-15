New York, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plasticizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900089/?utm_source=GNW
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Phthalates market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 3.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$147.9 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$147 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Phthalates segment will reach a market size of US$737.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Plasticizers market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Plasticizers market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd.; BASF SE; DIC Corporation; Eastman Chemical Company; Evonik Industries AG; ExxonMobil Chemical Company; Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.; Kao Corporation; KLJ Group; Lanxess AG; LG Chem Ltd.; Nan Ya Plastics Corporation; Oxea Corporation; Polynt S.P.A.; PolyOne Corporation; UPC Technology Corp.; Velsicol Chemical, LLC.; Vertellus Holdings LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900089/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Plasticizers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Plasticizers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Plasticizers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Plasticizers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Phthalates (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Phthalates (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Phthalates (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Non-Phthalates (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Non-Phthalates (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Non-Phthalates (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Flooring & Wall Covering (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Flooring & Wall Covering (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Flooring & Wall Covering (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Wire & Cable (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Wire & Cable (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Wire & Cable (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Coated Fabric (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Coated Fabric (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Coated Fabric (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Consumer Goods (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Consumer Goods (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Consumer Goods (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Film & Sheet (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Film & Sheet (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Film & Sheet (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Plasticizers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Plasticizers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Plasticizers Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Plasticizers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Plasticizers Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Plasticizers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Plasticizers Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Plasticizers Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Plasticizers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Plasticizers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Plasticizers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Plasticizers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plasticizers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Plasticizers Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Plasticizers Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Plasticizers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Plasticizers Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Plasticizers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Plasticizers Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Plasticizers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Plasticizers Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Plasticizers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Plasticizers Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Plasticizers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Plasticizers Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Plasticizers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Plasticizers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Plasticizers Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Plasticizers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Plasticizers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Plasticizers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Plasticizers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Plasticizers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Plasticizers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Plasticizers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Plasticizers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Plasticizers Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Plasticizers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Plasticizers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Plasticizers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Plasticizers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plasticizers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Plasticizers Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Plasticizers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Plasticizers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Plasticizers Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Plasticizers Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Plasticizers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Plasticizers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Plasticizers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Plasticizers Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Plasticizers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Plasticizers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Plasticizers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Plasticizers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Plasticizers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Plasticizers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Plasticizers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Plasticizers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Plasticizers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Plasticizers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Plasticizers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Plasticizers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Plasticizers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Plasticizers Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Plasticizers Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Plasticizers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Plasticizers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Plasticizers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Plasticizers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plasticizers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Plasticizers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plasticizers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Plasticizers Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Plasticizers Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Plasticizers Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Plasticizers Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Plasticizers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Plasticizers Marketby Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Plasticizers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Plasticizers Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Plasticizers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Plasticizers Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Plasticizers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Plasticizers Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Plasticizers Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Plasticizers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Plasticizers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Plasticizers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Plasticizers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Plasticizers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Plasticizers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Plasticizers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Plasticizers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Plasticizers Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Plasticizers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Plasticizers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Plasticizers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Plasticizers Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Plasticizers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Plasticizers Historic Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Plasticizers Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Plasticizers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Plasticizers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Plasticizers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: Plasticizers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plasticizers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Plasticizers Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Plasticizers Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Plasticizers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Plasticizers Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Plasticizers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Plasticizers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Plasticizers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Plasticizers Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Plasticizers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Plasticizers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Plasticizers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Plasticizers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Plasticizers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Plasticizers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Plasticizers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Plasticizers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Plasticizers Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Plasticizers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Plasticizers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900089/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: