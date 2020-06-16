CALGARY, Alberta, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: ESN) (“Essential”) announced that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on June 15, 2020 each of the six nominees proposed as directors and listed in the information circular dated April 29, 2020 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors. Detailed results of the vote are set out below.



VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Nominee Number Percent Number Percent Garnet K. Amundson 62,533,328 95.89% 2,681,605 4.11% James A. Banister 62,788,397 96.28% 2,426,536 3.72% Robert T. German 63,011,278 96.62% 2,203,655 3.38% Nicholas G. Kirton 62,957,920 96.54% 2,257,013 3.46% Robert B. Michaleski 62,951,255 96.53% 2,263,678 3.47% Steven Sharpe 62,998,280 96.60% 2,216,653 3.40%

All other resolutions provided for in the Circular were passed and a report on the voting results for all matters has been posted under Essential’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT ESSENTIAL

Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and decommissioning services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coil tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential has one of the largest coil tubing fleets in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca .

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

