MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SEB) today reports its financial results for the first quarter of 2020.



States John McKimm, President/CEO/CIO of Smart Employee Benefits Inc.:

“Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA improved significantly for the first quarter, 2020 over the comparable period the previous year. The gross margin percentage quarter over quarter declined 1.2%. Operating costs reduction initiatives led to the year over year improvement of over $1.089M in cost structure, which is expected to be over $4.0M annually.

EBITDA improved by $0.937M in the first quarter to a negative $0.072M from a negative $1.009M. Adjusted EBITDA for the year improved by $0.870M to a negative $0.056M from a negative $0.926M. The improvement is the result of cost reduction initiatives across the company.

SEB has made significant investments in both the Technology and Benefits Divisions since the Company’s inception. Building the infrastructure, while a time consuming and costly process, has created significant contract backlog with blue chip and government clientele and strong strategic partnerships in both divisions. As a result, the Technology Division (“TD”) currently experienced a positive $0.524M of EBITDA in the quarter versus $0.492M the previous year. The Benefits Division (“BD”) experienced a positive $0.03M versus a negative $1.032M the previous year.

From January 2020 to April 2020, the company has won over $20.0M of net new contracts. This represents a win rate of approximately 50% of opportunities bid, well above industry averages and the company’s previous track record. Submitted proposals and bids outstanding for net new business total approximately $74.0M with decisions pending in the near future. Additionally, the Company has signed agreements per its “Channel Partner White Label TPA” initiatives, to add approximately 150,000 new plan members to its benefits processing business. The Benefits Division has under contract over 96% of its 2020 budget and is expected to be cash flow positive in 2020. The signed new business to date, in 2020, is materially ahead of our business development budget. The Technology Division has historically been cash flow positive and net new business wins remain strong. Signed contracts (backlog, evergreen, option years), based on a 5-year time frame are valued at over $400M.

COVID-19 has led to demand for our BD solutions, including our “online medical care partnerships”. In our TD, a portion of our revenues are at risk near term, primarily those related to the project driven portion of the business and the delay of government renewals of existing contracts and the onboarding of new contracts. Budget allocations have not changed, but the expenditures have been delayed. The remaining business is largely multi-year managed services driven contracts for mission critical infrastructure and systems. On a consolidated level the company applied for COVID-19 government relief which offset the profitability loss from the decline in revenue in the TD. The remaining business has experienced stable and growing revenue and is not eligible.

The sales pipeline is the strongest it has ever been. At a 50% win rate in the past four months this win rate is well above our historical 30% to 35%. The cost savings initiatives taken over the past several years should be fully experienced in 2020. We are anticipating improved consolidated financial performance in 2020 fiscal year vs. 2019, particularly in the BD.”





Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Dec 1, 2019

to Feb 29, 2020 Sep 1, 2019

to Nov 30, 2019 June 1, 2019

to Aug 31, 2019 Mar 1, 2019

to May 31, 2019 Dec 1, 2018

to Feb 28, 2019 Sep 1, 2018

to Nov 30, 2018 (Note 1) June 1, 2018

to Aug 31, 2018 (Note 1) Mar 1, 2018 to May 31, 2018 (Note 1) Revenue $ 16,520,977 $ 17,326,306 $ 16,974,918 $ 17,675,478 $ 16,506,330 $ 18,559,118 $ 17,990,986 $ 20,019,485 Cost of revenues 11,198,629 11,689,312 11,403,091 12,224,037 10,989,649 12,803,253 12,272,162 14,061,863 Gross Margin 5,322,348 5,636,994 5,571,827 5,451,441 5,516,681 5,755,865 5,718,823 5,957,622 Gross Margin as a % of Revenue 32.2% 32.5% 32.8% 30.8% 33.4% 31.0% 31.8% 29.8% Salaries and other compensation costs 3,805,798 3,520,013 4,008,953 4,427,102 4,486,090 4,886,028 4,363,734 3,868,546 Professional fees 169,443 303,312 111,674 315,072 137,112 580,742 60,214 553,123 Office and general 1,403,431 1,946,928 1,275,940 1,235,608 1,819,528 1,723,510 1,159,385 1,269,466 Adjusted EBITDA (56,324 ) (133,259 ) 175,261 (526,341 ) (926,049 ) (1,434,415 ) 135,490 266,487 Investment income - (181,424 ) (34,077 ) - - - - - Gain on sale of assets - (153,461 ) (1,894,514 ) - - - - - Write down of assets - - - - - 6,671,890 - - Transition and decommissioning costs - - - - - - - 161,750 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (36,094 ) - - - (480,374 ) - - Share- based compensation 15,576 11,903 35,675 63,151 76,158 (171,152 ) 216,998 425,270 Transaction costs - (117,856 ) 136,021 50,000 6,437 - - - EBITDA (71,900 ) 343,673 1,932,158 (639,493 ) (1,008,644 ) (7,454,779 ) (81,508 ) (320,533 ) Interest and financing costs 725,580 783,599 994,527 608,487 531,528 (400,582 ) 618,939 878,706 Income tax expense (recovery) (3,928 ) (141,521 ) (451,128 ) (556 ) 556 (1,267,024 ) (42,983 ) 22,706 Depreciation and amortization 633,171 744,460 623,321 1,120,003 655,231 768,493 777,520 757,185 Deprecation charge 161,077 - - - - - - - Net income (loss) from continuing operations (1,587,800 ) (1,042,865 ) 765,438 (2,367,426 ) (2,195,959 ) (6,555,666 ) (1,434,984 ) (1,979,130 ) Income (Loss) from assets held for sale, net of tax - - (93,799 ) 35,890 (312,776 ) (1,432,309 ) 128,204 (312,934 ) Net comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,587,800 ) $ (1,042,865 ) $ 671,639 $ (2,331,536 ) $ (2,508,735 ) $ (7,987,974 ) $ (1,306,780 ) $ (2,292,064 ) Attributed to non-controlling interest (241,535 ) (50,105 ) (50,776 ) (184,035 ) 155,922 (136,312 ) 167,478 (8,158 ) Attributed to common shareholders (1,346,265 ) (992,760 ) 722,415 (2,147,501 ) (2,664,657 ) (7,851,662 ) (1,474,258 ) (2,283,910 ) Total $ (1,587,800 ) $ (1,042,865 ) $ 671,639 $ (2,331,536 ) $ (2,508,735 ) $ (7,987,974 ) $ (1,306,780 ) $ (2,292,068 ) Note 1 - Historic quarters have been restated to reflect the operations of Paradigm Consulting Group as income from discontinued operations





Segmented Results for the fiscal years ended February 29, 2020 and 2019…

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Segmented Income Statement Detail for the quarter ended February 29, 2020 (in C$) Technology Benefits Corporate Inter-company Sales/COS Total Continuing Operations Discontinued operations Total Company Revenue $ 13,603,083 $ 3,338,835 $ - $ (420,942 ) $ 16,520,977 $ - $ 16,520,977 Cost of revenues Cost of revenues 11,495,798 123,773 - (420,942 ) 11,198,629 - 11,198,629 Gross margin 2,107,285 3,215,063 - - 5,322,348 - 5,322,348 Expenses Salaries and other compensation costs 1,138,985 2,410,565 256,248 - 3,805,798 - 3,805,798 Office and general 433,310 769,448 200,674 - 1,403,431 - 1,403,431 Professional fees 10,719 5,031 153,692 - 169,443 - 169,443 1,583,014 3,185,044 610,614 - 5,378,672 5,378,672 Adjusted EBITDA 524,271 30,019 (610,614 ) - (56,324 ) - (56,324 ) Share-based compensation - - 15,576 - 15,576 - 15,576 EBITDA 524,271 30,019 (626,190 ) - (71,900 ) - (71,900 ) Amortization of intangible assets 3,035 76,520 500,564 - 580,119 - 580,119 Depreciation 27,546 24,679 827 - 53,052 - 53,052 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 58,512 - 102,565 - 161,077 161,077 Interest and financing costs 263,397 73,340 388,842 - 725,580 - 725,580 Income tax expense 8,512 - (12,440 ) - (3,928 ) - (3,928 ) Net income (loss) $ 163,268 $ (144,520 ) $ (1,606,548 ) $ - $ (1,587,800 ) $ - $ (1,587,800 )







…Segmented Results for the fiscal years ended February 29, 2020 and 2019

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Segmented Income Statement Detail for the quarter ended February 28, 2019 (in C$) Technology Benefits Corporate Inter-company Sales/COS Total Continuing Operations Discontinued operations Total Company Revenue $ 14,067,434 $ 3,005,821 $ - $ (566,925 ) $ 16,506,330 $ 5,604,238 $ 22,110,568 Cost of revenues Cost of revenues 11,309,164 152,522 - (472,038 ) 10,989,649 4,497,148 15,486,797 Gross margin 2,758,269 2,853,299 - (94,887 ) 5,516,681 1,107,090 6,623,771 Expenses Salaries and other compensation costs 1,384,146 2,882,842 313,989 (94,887 ) 4,486,090 512,459 4,998,549 Office and general 813,049 987,523 18,957 - 1,819,528 450,833 2,270,361 Professional fees 69,402 15,933 51,777 - 137,112 53,850 190,962 2,266,596 3,886,298 384,723 (94,887 ) 6,442,730 1,017,143 7,459,873 Adjusted EBITDA 491,673 (1,032,999 ) (384,723 ) - (926,049 ) 89,947 (836,102 ) Transaction costs - - 6,437 - 6,437 91,641 98,078 Share-based compensation - - 76,158 - 76,158 - 76,158 EBITDA 491,673 (1,032,999 ) (467,319 ) - (1,008,645 ) (1,694 ) (1,010,338 ) Amortization of intangible assets 52,497 64,463 480,611 - 597,572 - 597,572 Depreciation 30,258 26,575 827 - 57,659 - 57,659 Interest and financing costs 328,365 9,625 193,539 - 531,528 251,082 782,611 Income tax expense 556 - - - 556 60,000 60,556 Net income (loss) $ 79,997 $ (1,133,662 ) $ (1,142,295 ) $ - $ (2,195,959 ) $ (312,776 ) $ (2,508,735 )





Comparative Consolidated Results for First Quarter 2020 and 2019

For the Quarter Ended Feb 29, 2020

Feb 28, 2019

Revenue $ 16,520,977 $ 16,506,330 Cost of revenues 11,198,629 10,989,649 Gross Margin 5,322,348 5,516,681 Gross Margin as a % of Revenue 32.2% 33.4% Operating costs 5,209,229 6,305,618 Professional fees 169,443 137,112 Adjusted EBITDA (56,324 ) (926,049 ) Share based compensation 15,576 76,158 Transaction costs - 6,437 EBITDA $ (71,900 ) $ (1,008,644 ) Net loss from continuing operations (Note 1) $ (1,587,800 ) $ (2,195,959 ) Note 1 - During Fiscal 2018, an LOI was signed with Golden Opportunities Fund to sell Paradigm, leading to a change in financial presentation. In compliance with IFRS, the results of Paradigm and its associated assets/liabilities have been disclosed as assets held for sale in the financial statements. During Fiscal 2019, the transaction was completed.





Reconciliation of Consolidated Net income (loss) to EBITDA

For the Quarter Ended Feb 29, 2020

Feb 28, 2019

Net loss from continuing operations $ (1,587,800 ) $ (2,195,959 ) Interest and financing costs 725,580 531,528 Income tax expense(recovery) (3,928 ) 556 Depreciation and amortization 633,171 655,231 Deprecation charge 161,077 - EBITDA (71,900 ) (1,008,644 ) Share- based compensation 15,575 76,158 Transaction costs - 6,437 Adjusted EBITDA $ (56,325 ) $ (926,049 )

Revenue

During the first quarter, 2020 consolidated revenues from continuing operations was a $16.521M compared to $16.506M in the prior year. In the TD, revenues decreased by $0.464M, while the BD’s revenues increased by $0.333M. The differential is due to intercompany revenue elimination difference of $0.146M resulting from consolidation. Most of the revenue reduction in the TD is due to non-recurring project revenue. This project revenue has transitioned to managed services revenue, smaller in amounts, but higher in profit margin. The Company is focused on the higher margin business within the Benefits Division.

Gross Margins and Gross Margin %

The Company generated $5.322M in gross margin during the first quarter February 29, 2020 vs. $5.517M the previous year. Gross Margin % (“GM %”) for continuing operations was 32.2% in 2020 compared to 33.4% in 2019. TD gross margins were 15.5% vs. 19.6% the previous year, largely due to one-time revenue. BD gross margins improved by $0.362M and 1.4% of sales.

Operational Costs:

Salaries and Other Compensation - salaries decreased by $0.680M during the quarter over the comparable period the prior year. The reduction is a result of the cost reduction initiatives. The cost reduction was across the company. Additional savings are targeted for 2020, as the full impact of 2019 cost saving initiatives flow through for the complete 2020 year.



salaries decreased by $0.680M during the quarter over the comparable period the prior year. The reduction is a result of the cost reduction initiatives. The cost reduction was across the company. Additional savings are targeted for 2020, as the full impact of 2019 cost saving initiatives flow through for the complete 2020 year. Office and General Costs ­ – Normalized office and general costs decreased by $0.416M quarter over quarter. This cost reduction was across all divisions and expected to prevail throughout 2020.



­ – Normalized office and general costs decreased by $0.416M quarter over quarter. This cost reduction was across all divisions and expected to prevail throughout 2020. Professional Fees - Professional fees increased by $0.032M, quarter over quarter. Professional fees vary with the amount of financing or acquisition/disposition activity during the period. Given the major transactions in process, these fees will increase in 2020 as transactions close.

Non-Cash Expenses:

Non-Cash expenses include amortization, depreciation and share-based (options) compensation increased $0.078M over the quarter ended February 29, 2020 compared to the previous year. The largest component is amortization of intangible assets (mostly related to acquisition). These costs are expected to be largely amortized by the end of Fiscal 2020.

Interest and Financing Costs and Interest Accretion:

Interest and financing costs increased approximately $0.194M during the first quarter compared to prior year with approximately $0.726M being expensed in the first quarter. The increase is due largely to refinancing costs during the year and is expected to decline as short-term financing is converted to longer term financing in the third quarter.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS DURING AND SUBSEQUENT TO THE YEAR

Update on Scotia Capital Strategic Review Process

Scotia Capital Inc. was engaged in March 2019 to assist the Company in identifying and negotiating a transaction with a strategic investment partner. The SEB Board and Management believes this process will provide the optimal immediate value for shareholders, be operationally strategic to SEB, and provide the working capital to expedite the many growth opportunities. The Company is currently in the final stages of the refinancing process with negotiations at advanced levels on 5-year convertible notes of $20M and operating credit facilities in the $10.0M range.

Business Development to Date

Relationships have been consolidated and grown with multiple new consulting partners. The Company’s Channel Partner strategy has gained strong traction with more than a dozen active negotiations with Channel Partner opportunities including brokerage organizations, MGAs, TPAs, insurers, unions, and corporate entities. Several LOIs and LOAs have been executed with revenue growth expected in 2020 and beyond from the Channel Partner business initiatives. Channel Partner “white label TPA” agreements have been recently signed with organizations representing approximately 150,000 plan members. The Company has gained significant traction with its online medical care partnership with EQ Care, recently adding clients representing over 100,000 plan members. In addition, the company is launching “FlexPlus – Worksafe”, a fully integrated module for collecting, aggregating, and analyzing and managing workforce data to manage the complexities of returning workforce to the workplace.

The Company’s RFP sales pipeline is the largest it has ever been, in both corporate and government opportunities.

In the TD the Company won or renewed in 2019 over $90.0M of new multi-year contracts and added over $20.0M of contracts value in the first quarter 2020. Total contract value for both TD and BD including backlog, option years and evergreen remains strong.

Cost Reduction and Integration

In the first quarter, the Company reduced its cost structure by over $1.089M, with the full annualized amount expected to be reflected in Fiscal 2020 and beyond. Technology infrastructure represents more than half of the savings. This amount brings total cost reductions to in excess of $4.0M per annum since Fiscal 2017, over 60% attributed to technology infrastructure. The Company is targeting additional cost realignment and reduction in Fiscal 2020 as new technology systems improve efficiencies.

States John McKimm, President/CEO/CIO of Smart Employee Benefits Inc.:

“SEB has been in an investment mode since its inception in both the TD and more significantly in the BD. The TD, historically, has strong profitability. The BD has required significant investment, the majority of which has been expensed. This has penalized cash flow, net earnings, and EBITDA. Going forward, the capital expenditures are minimal, the cost structure from acquisitions and integrations has been largely realigned and both the TD and BD are anticipated to show strong growth and positive cash flow in 2020. The contract values including backlog, option years and evergreen remain strong, with the Company continually renewing or winning sufficient new business to replace annual revenues. The Company has established strong traction in multiple new business initiatives and is well positioned to win new business going forward. The RFP win rates in the first quarter have been over 50% of submitted bids and proposals, well above the industry average and the company’s past experience in the 30%-35% range.”

ABOUT SEB

SEB is a technology company providing Business Process Automation and Outsourcing software, solutions and services to a national and global client base. SEB has a specialty growth focus in cloud enabled SaaS processing solutions for managing employer and government sponsored health benefit plans on a BPO (Business Processing Outsourcing) business model, globally. SEB currently serves corporate and government clients across Canada and internationally. Over 80% of SEB’s revenues derive from government, insurance and health care organizations. SEB’s technology infrastructure of over 650 multi-certified technical professionals, across Canada and globally, is a critical competitive advantage in supporting the implementation and management of SEB’s benefits processing solutions into client environments. SEB’s Benefits Processing Solutions can be game changing for SEB clients.

The core expertise of SEB is automating and managing business processes utilizing SEB proprietary software solutions combined with solutions of third parties through joint ventures and partnerships. SEB’s client acquisition model in benefits processing is “Channel Partnerships” where SEB processing solutions both improve cost structures and enable new revenue models for Channel Partners and clients. All SEB solutions are cloud enabled and can be delivered on a SaaS platform. SEB solutions turn cost centers to profit centers for our Channel Partners.

The forward-looking information contained in this release represents the Company’s current expectations and, accordingly, is subject to change. However, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

