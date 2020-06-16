BURPENGARY EAST, Australia, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tereasa’s Chatham life changed when her husband fell ill. But with an open mind and an ability to think outside of the box, she knew she had the tools despite all the challenges thrown at her. She used tantra, aromatherapy, essential oils, crystals and more as her husband Conrad healed — and she did, too. She proudly shares her heartwarming journey with him in “124 Days of Hope and Healing” (published by Balboa Press AU).

This is a story filled with love, tears and laughter as one woman journals her emotional roller-coaster ride to fight to keep her husband alive after he had a cardiac arrest at home and throughout his healing journey. She sourced his healing from many levels, including energetic and non-logical ways to help find him the tools he needed to fight his battle. It shows the belief she has in him and his strength, along with the love and the determination she knew they both had. It also includes a poem that she wrote each day for him.

“I have always had a positive attitude no matter what gets thrown at me. And one of my biggest assets is my sense of humor — as bad as some feel it may be,” Chatham says. “I am grateful of the lessons that I have taken away from this journey. I’ve often used the quote, ‘Every cloud has a silver lining.’ I feel you just need to find the positive in any situation, no matter how negative the event at the time.”

The publication of “124 Days of Hope and Healing” aims to give people hope even in the most challenging of circumstances, to help them find balance, in particular, emotion and logic, and most of all, to trust their inner guidance. “Never give up without being fully comfortable with your decision. Do not just assume that what you are told is the only way, whether it be personal, medical or legal. There could be other options to seek better alternatives,” Chatham adds. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/124-days-of-hope-and-healing-tereasa-chatham/1136848191?ean=9781504321273

About the Author

Tereasa Chatham is an intuitive empath. She is a 47-year-old mother to three young adults. She has been with her husband, Conrad, for 31 years and is married for 25 years. She feels everything is a foundation for something, whether it be a word to make a sentence or a person one meets. She believes that there are no coincidences and everything is a foundation for something.

