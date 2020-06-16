16 June 2020

G4S presents 2019 segmental results reflecting the restatement for recent business disposals and foreign exchange rates

Ahead of the announcement on 12 August 2020 of its half-year results to 30 June 2020, to aid comparison with the results of prior periods, a summary of the Group’s results for HY 2019 and FY 2019, based on alternative performance measures, reflecting businesses sold, and presented at average exchange rates for the five months ended 31 May 2020, is set out below:

£m HY 2019 FY 2019



Revenue Adjusted PBITA



EPS



Revenue Adjusted PBITA



EPS Underlying results as previously reported 3,747 234 7.7 7,672 501 17.0 Business disposals1 (305) (38) (1.4) (625) (82) (3.2) Underlying results at actual exchange rates 3,442 196 6.3 7,047 419 13.8 Exchange differences (50) (1) - (137) (6) (0.2) Underlying results at May 2020 exchange rates 3,392 195 6.3 6,910 413 13.6

1 Business disposals include the businesses sold to The Brink’s Company (“Brink’s”) as part of the sale of the majority of the conventional cash businesses announced on 26 February 2020, including those disposals which have not yet completed, as well as two other minor businesses closed.

Reconciliations from the segmental and total Group results as previously reported, are set out at the end of this announcement.

Notes to Editors:

G4S is the world’s leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in around 85 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

Statutory accounts:

This Statement is not the Group’s statutory accounts and should be read in conjunction with the Integrated Report and Accounts 2019, which is available at www.g4s.com. The Integrated Report and Accounts 2019 was reported on by the company’s auditor. The report of the auditor was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not contain a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by emphasis of matter without qualifying their report, and (iii) did not contain any statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.





Reconciliation from segmental and total Group results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as previously reported

Underlying results at actual exchange rates

(at HY 2019) Businesses sold and completed or closed since HY 2019

(a) Businesses sold since HY 2019 but

not yet completed

(a) Restated underlying results at actual exchange rates

(at May 2020) Exchange differences Underlying results at May 2020 exchange rates Revenue - £m Africa 211 - - 211 (11) 200 Americas 1,309 (6) - 1,303 (22) 1,281 Asia 453 (11) - 442 (7) 435 Europe & Middle East 1,239 (14) (12) 1,213 (3) 1,210 Cash Solutions 535 (230) (32) 273 (7) 266 Total Underlying 3,747 (261) (44) 3,442 (50) 3,392 Adjusted PBITA (b) - £m Africa 17 - - 17 (1) 16 Americas 61 - - 61 1 62 Asia 31 - - 31 (1) 30 Europe & Middle East 92 - (2) 90 - 90 Cash Solutions 60 (31) (5) 24 - 24 Total before corporate costs 261 (31) (7) 223 (1) 222 Corporate costs (27) - (27) - (27) Total Underlying 234 (31) (7) 196 (1) 195





Underlying results at actual exchange rates1

(at HY 2019) Businesses sold and completed or closed since HY 2019

(a) Businesses sold since HY 2019 but

not yet completed

(a) Restated underlying results at actual exchange rates

(at May 2020) Exchange differences Underlying results at May 2020 exchange rates Other financial KPIs - £m Profit before tax 175 (29) (5) 141 (1) 140 Profit after tax 129 (21) (4) 104 (1) 103 Earnings 119 (20) (2) 97 - 97 Earnings per share - p 7.7 (1.3) (0.1) 6.3 - 6.3 Operating cash flow1 209 (36) (9) 164 - 164

1 Underlying operating cash flow as originally stated of £206m has increased by £3m to reflect an IFRS 16 adjustment identified when finalising the 2019 Integrated Report and Accounts.

Reconciliation to statutory results - £m

Restated underlying results at actual exchange rates

(at May 2020) Disposed businesses (including disposals not yet completed (a) Onerous contracts Restructuring and separation Specific and other separately disclosed items Statutory results at actual exchange rates Exchange differences Statutory results at May 2020 exchange rates Revenue 3,442 305 60 3,807 (53) 3,754 Adjusted PBITA 196 38 - 234 (1) 233 Profit before tax 141 34 9 (36) (40) 108 8 116 Profit after tax 104 25 7 (29) (38) 69 8 77 Earnings 97 22 7 (29) (38) 59 8 67 Earnings per share - p 6.3 1.4 0.5 (1.9) (2.5) 3.8 0.5 4.3 Operating cash flow 164 47 (1) (18) - 192 - 192





Reconciliation from segmental and total Group results for the year ended 31 December 2019 as previously reported

Underlying results at actual exchange rates

(at FY 2019) Businesses sold and completed or closed since FY 2019

(a) Businesses sold since FY 2019 but

not yet completed

(a) Restated underlying results at actual exchange rates

(at May 2020) Exchange differences Underlying results at May 2020 exchange rates Revenue - £m Africa 425 - - 425 (24) 401 Americas 2,703 (9) - 2,694 (55) 2,639 Asia 940 (24) - 916 (25) 891 Europe & Middle East 2,504 (26) (25) 2,453 (16) 2,437 Cash Solutions 1,100 (477) (64) 559 (17) 542 Total Underlying 7,672 (536) (89) 7,047 (137) 6,910 Adjusted PBITA (b) - £m Africa 30 - - 30 (2) 28 Americas 136 - - 136 - 136 Asia 70 (1) - 69 (2) 67 Europe & Middle East 179 - (4) 175 (1) 174 Cash Solutions 134 (65) (12) 57 (1) 56 Total before corporate costs 549 (66) (16) 467 (6) 461 Corporate costs (48) - - (48) - (48) Total Underlying 501 (66) (16) 419 (6) 413





Underlying results at actual exchange rates

(at FY 2019) Businesses sold and completed or closed since FY 2019

(a) Businesses sold since FY 2019 but

not yet completed

(a) Restated underlying results at actual exchange rates

(at May 2020) Exchange differences Underlying results at May 2020 exchange rates Other financial KPIs - £m Profit before tax 383 (64) (12) 307 (4) 303 Profit after tax 280 (47) (9) 224 (3) 221 Earnings 263 (44) (6) 213 (3) 210 Earnings per share - p 17.0 (2.8) (0.4) 13.8 (0.2) 13.6 Operating cash flow 633 (95) (24) 514 - 514

Reconciliation to statutory results - £m

Restated underlying results at actual exchange rates

(at May 2020) Disposed businesses (including disposals not yet completed

(a) Onerous contracts Restructuring and separation Specific and other separately disclosed items Statutory results at actual exchange rates Exchange differences Statutory results at May 2020 exchange rates Revenue 7,047 625 86 7,758 (148) 7,610 Adjusted PBITA 419 82 - 501 (8) 493 Profit before tax 307 76 18 (57) (317) 27 5 32 Profit after tax 224 56 15 (49) (326) (80) 7 (73) Earnings 213 50 15 (49) (320) (91) 7 (84) Earnings per share - p 13.8 3.2 1.0 (3.2) (20.7) (5.9) 0.5 (5.4) Operating cash flow 514 119 5 (47) (87) 504 - 504

a) To present results on a consistent and comparable basis, the results of any businesses sold or closed in either the current or prior periods (including those subject to the Group’s irrevocable sales agreement with Brink’s, announced on 26 February 2020, which have not yet completed) are excluded from the underlying results in both the current and prior periods. Most of the businesses which have been reclassified from underlying results to disposed businesses relate to the sale to Brink’s, which is approximately 75% complete as at 9 June 2020.

b) Adjusted PBITA is an Alternative Performance Measure as defined in page 53 of the 2019 Integrated Report and Accounts.