16 June 2020

G4S presents 2019 segmental results reflecting the restatement for recent business disposals and foreign exchange rates

Ahead of the announcement on 12 August 2020 of its half-year results to 30 June 2020, to aid comparison with the results of prior periods, a summary of the Group’s results for HY 2019 and FY 2019, based on alternative performance measures, reflecting businesses sold, and presented at average exchange rates for the five months ended 31 May 2020, is set out below:

£mHY 2019FY 2019
  

Revenue		Adjusted PBITA 

EPS		 

Revenue		Adjusted PBITA 

EPS
       
Underlying results as previously reported3,7472347.77,67250117.0
Business disposals1(305)(38)(1.4)(625)(82)(3.2)
Underlying results at actual exchange rates3,4421966.37,04741913.8
Exchange differences(50)(1)-(137)(6)(0.2)
Underlying results at May 2020 exchange rates3,3921956.36,91041313.6

1 Business disposals include the businesses sold to The Brink’s Company (“Brink’s”) as part of the sale of the majority of the conventional cash businesses announced on 26 February 2020, including those disposals which have not yet completed, as well as two other minor businesses closed.

Reconciliations from the segmental and total Group results as previously reported, are set out at the end of this announcement.

Statutory accounts:
This Statement is not the Group’s statutory accounts and should be read in conjunction with the Integrated Report and Accounts 2019, which is available at www.g4s.com. The Integrated Report and Accounts 2019 was reported on by the company’s auditor. The report of the auditor was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not contain a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by emphasis of matter without qualifying their report, and (iii) did not contain any statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.


Reconciliation from segmental and total Group results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as previously reported

       
 Underlying results at actual exchange rates
(at HY 2019)		Businesses sold and completed or closed since HY 2019
(a)		Businesses sold since HY 2019 but
not yet completed
(a) 		Restated underlying results at actual exchange rates
(at May 2020)		Exchange differencesUnderlying results at May 2020 exchange rates
Revenue - £m      
       
Africa211--211(11)200
Americas1,309(6)-1,303(22)1,281
Asia453(11)-442(7)435
Europe & Middle East1,239(14)(12)1,213(3)1,210
Cash Solutions535(230)(32)273(7)266
Total Underlying3,747(261)(44)3,442(50)3,392
       
Adjusted PBITA (b) - £m      
       
Africa17--17(1)16
Americas61--61162
Asia31--31(1)30
Europe & Middle East92-(2)90-90
Cash Solutions60(31)(5)24-24
Total before corporate costs261(31)(7)223(1)222
Corporate costs(27)- (27)-(27)
Total Underlying234(31)(7)196(1)195


 Underlying results at actual exchange rates1
(at HY 2019)		Businesses sold and completed or closed since HY 2019
(a)		Businesses sold since HY 2019 but
not yet completed
(a)		Restated underlying results at actual exchange rates
(at May 2020)		Exchange differencesUnderlying results at May 2020 exchange rates
       
Other financial KPIs - £m      
       
Profit before tax175(29)(5)141(1)140
Profit after tax129(21)(4)104(1)103
Earnings119(20)(2)97-97
Earnings per share - p7.7(1.3)(0.1)6.3-6.3
Operating cash flow1209(36)(9)164-164

1 Underlying operating cash flow as originally stated of £206m has increased by £3m to reflect an IFRS 16 adjustment identified when finalising the 2019 Integrated Report and Accounts.

Reconciliation to statutory results - £m

 Restated underlying results at actual exchange rates
(at May 2020)		Disposed businesses (including disposals not yet completed (a) Onerous contracts Restructuring and separationSpecific and other separately disclosed itemsStatutory results at actual exchange rates  Exchange differencesStatutory results at May 2020 exchange rates 
         
         
Revenue3,44230560  3,807(53)3,754
Adjusted PBITA19638-  234(1)233
Profit before tax141349(36)(40)1088116
Profit after tax104257(29)(38)69877
Earnings97227(29)(38)59867
Earnings per share - p6.31.40.5(1.9)(2.5)3.80.54.3
Operating cash flow16447(1)(18)-192-192


Reconciliation from segmental and total Group results for the year ended 31 December 2019 as previously reported

       
 Underlying results at actual exchange rates
(at FY 2019)		Businesses sold and completed or closed since FY 2019
(a)		Businesses sold since FY 2019 but
not yet completed
(a) 		Restated underlying results at actual exchange rates
(at May 2020)		Exchange differencesUnderlying results at May 2020 exchange rates
Revenue - £m      
       
Africa425--425(24)401
Americas2,703(9)-2,694(55)2,639
Asia940(24)-916(25)891
Europe & Middle East2,504(26)(25)2,453(16)2,437
Cash Solutions1,100(477)(64)559(17)542
Total Underlying7,672(536)(89)7,047(137)6,910
       
Adjusted PBITA (b) - £m      
       
Africa30--30(2)28
Americas136--136-136
Asia70(1)-69(2)67
Europe & Middle East179-(4)175(1)174
Cash Solutions134(65)(12)57(1)56
Total before corporate costs549(66)(16)467(6)461
Corporate costs(48)--(48)-(48)
Total Underlying501(66)(16)419(6)413


 Underlying results at actual exchange rates
(at FY 2019)		Businesses sold and completed or closed since FY 2019
(a)		Businesses sold since FY 2019 but
not yet completed
(a)		Restated underlying results at actual exchange rates
(at May 2020)		Exchange differencesUnderlying results at May 2020 exchange rates
       
Other financial KPIs - £m      
       
Profit before tax383(64)(12)307(4)303
Profit after tax280(47)(9)224(3)221
Earnings263(44)(6)213(3)210
Earnings per share - p17.0(2.8)(0.4)13.8(0.2)13.6
Operating cash flow633(95)(24)514-514

Reconciliation to statutory results - £m

 Restated underlying results at actual exchange rates
(at May 2020)		Disposed businesses (including disposals not yet completed
(a)		Onerous contracts Restructuring and separationSpecific and other separately disclosed itemsStatutory results at actual exchange rates  Exchange differencesStatutory results at May 2020 exchange rates 
         
         
Revenue7,04762586  7,758(148)7,610
Adjusted PBITA41982-  501(8)493
Profit before tax3077618(57)(317)27532
Profit after tax2245615(49)(326)(80)7(73)
Earnings2135015(49)(320)(91)7(84)
Earnings per share - p13.83.21.0(3.2)(20.7)(5.9)0.5(5.4)
Operating cash flow5141195(47)(87)504-504

a) To present results on a consistent and comparable basis, the results of any businesses sold or closed in either the current or prior periods (including those subject to the Group’s irrevocable sales agreement with Brink’s, announced on 26 February 2020, which have not yet completed) are excluded from the underlying results in both the current and prior periods. Most of the businesses which have been reclassified from underlying results to disposed businesses relate to the sale to Brink’s, which is approximately 75% complete as at 9 June 2020.

b) Adjusted PBITA is an Alternative Performance Measure as defined in page 53 of the 2019 Integrated Report and Accounts.