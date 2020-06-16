Press release 2020-06-16
On July 1, 2020, ArcAroma initiates a six-month evaluation agreement with one of Sweden's largest dairy companies. During the period, quality improvement of whey protein, which is a high-quality protein source, is evaluated after juiceCEPT®+ treatment. During the evaluation period, the dairy company pays a rent for the unit to ArcAroma of SEK 125,000 per month according to the agreement.
- We see several application areas beyond freshly squeezed juice, within the FOOD business area, where we have good opportunities to improve both quality and extended shelf life. Our customer is far ahead in its sustainability work as a food producer and we look forward to contributing to their continued improvements, says Johan Möllerström, CEO ArcAroma.
After the end of the evaluation, the dairy company has an option to purchase juiceCEPT® + at the price of EUR 420,000, minus paid rent after six months' evaluation period.
About Arc Aroma AB (publ)
ArcAroma has developed a way to control and apply electrical pulses to optimize different biological processes. The CEPT® platform, which is a generator, uses the technology for extraction, extended shelf life, sewage treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses that blow the cell membrane and kill unwanted microorganisms. Increases the extraction of olive oil with improved quality, increases the extraction of juice with improved quality, extended shelf life of cold pressed fresh juices, biogas production and introduction of new raw materials that can not be used today are in focus. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Lund, with offices in Athens, Milan and Shanghai, and has received various awards and support from, among others, Vinnova and the Swedish Energy Agency. Arc Aroma's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.se. www.arcaroma.com
