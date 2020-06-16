Press release 2020-06-16

On July 1, 2020, ArcAroma initiates a six-month evaluation agreement with one of Sweden's largest dairy companies. During the period, quality improvement of whey protein, which is a high-quality protein source, is evaluated after juiceCEPT®+ treatment. During the evaluation period, the dairy company pays a rent for the unit to ArcAroma of SEK 125,000 per month according to the agreement.



- We see several application areas beyond freshly squeezed juice, within the FOOD business area, where we have good opportunities to improve both quality and extended shelf life. Our customer is far ahead in its sustainability work as a food producer and we look forward to contributing to their continued improvements, says Johan Möllerström, CEO ArcAroma.

After the end of the evaluation, the dairy company has an option to purchase juiceCEPT® + at the price of EUR 420,000, minus paid rent after six months' evaluation period.

