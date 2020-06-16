Company announcement no. 14-2020

Søborg, June 16, 2020

Konsolidator enters a cooperation agreement with PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Germany

To support the market expansion and the expected growth in Germany, Konsolidator has entered into a partner agreement with PwC Germany. This means PwC will be assisting Konsolidator in onboarding customers in Germany. PwC is one of the world’s largest public accounting firms and the largest in Germany.

Konsolidator signed the first German customer in December 2019 where the estimated market potential for Germany alone exceeds 25,000 companies.

Partnering with PwC will allow Konsolidator to have access to resources to be able to onboard customers faster. Konsolidator will also be able to close the language gap that may otherwise be a barrier for some companies.

To increase the market share in Germany, Konsolidator will also engage a sales representative who is expected to be in place in the fall of 2020.

“Being able to participate in partnerships with trusted auditing & consulting companies means that we are able to build strong connections with our targets. We are really looking forward to this partnership as it will help us with the onboarding of German customers” says CFO and head of Customer Experience, Jack Skov.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator is a Danish company founded in 2014 by a CFO and an Auditor. Konsolidator is a cloud-based, best-of-breed, financial SaaS consolidation and reporting tool that automates, standardizes, and streamlines the monthly and annual reporting consolidation process through simple innovative functionality, delivering accurate and timely management information based on corporate key ratios. Konsolidator is created by CFOs for CFOs. A deep understanding of needs and requirements, urgencies and necessities will therefore always be what determines the development of the software. Konsolidator digitalizes the finance function and enables finance professionals to deliver accurate financial figures for multinationals and entire Groups of Companies, quickly and easy.

Konsolidator operates internationally across Scandinavia, Europe, the UK and Asia and got listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange in May 2019.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S

Tobaksvejen 2 A

2860 Søborg

www.konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Ernst & Young P/S

Osvald Helmuths Vej 4

2000 Frederiksberg

www.ey.com

Attachment