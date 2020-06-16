VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Dan Blondal, CEO at Nano One (TSX-V: NNO) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl Designation: NNOMF) (Frankfurt: LBMB), is pleased to announce that Nano One has engaged Jett Capital Advisors, LLC as a financial advisor to evaluate a range of opportunities for the valuation and commercialization of Nano One’s technology.



"We have engaged Jett Capital as an advisor," explained Mr. Blondal, "to augment our corporate development efforts and broaden our pipeline of strategic and financial opportunities. The engagement adds an extensive network of battery and energy related relationships developed by Jett and will leverage the technology advances, partnerships and collaborations already underway at Nano One."

Jett Capital is a leading, independent boutique investment bank, servicing public and private companies and specializes in the lithium ion battery supply chain.

With ESG (Environmental Social and Governance) investing on the rise and with recent shifts in global supply chains, there are newly emerging strategic opportunities in Europe, North America and Asia to collaborate, jointly-develop and commercialize Nano One’s technologies for the production of a new generation of lithium ion battery cathode materials. Jett Capital is well positioned to advise Nano One on its strategic alternatives.

Nano One Chairman, Paul Matysek, stated "I am very pleased with the progress and innovations at Nano One in the last number of years. Its ability to react and prosper in this dynamic battery market is unparalleled. Our team has consistently discovered and capitalized on the fruits of their labours. I am very excited to be working with Jett Capital to further unlock and translate our technology into shareholder value."

In addition, Nano One is pleased to announce that it has been awarded up to $243,936 through the Government of Canada Innovation Assistance Program. Contributions will be made by National Research Council Canada - Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP) to provide COVID-19 payroll subsidy and assistance for innovative, early-stage small and medium sized enterprises. In aggregate, Nano One has been awarded $8.52M in non-dilutive and non-repayable government support and raised $11M through a recent non-brokered private placement, putting the Company in a strong financial position to execute on its business plans.

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 420-2041 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca .

About Jett Capital

Jett Capital Advisors is a leading independent boutique investment bank servicing international public and private companies with a specialized focus on the natural resource sector. Headquartered in New York with a growing presence in local markets, Jett is uniquely positioned to service its corporate clients on the ground while providing valuable access and insights to North American and international institutional investors. For inquiries, please contact Jett Capital Advisors at 1 (212) 616-0430, info@jettcapital.com or visit www.jettcapital.com .

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance lithium ion battery cathode materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology enables lower cost feedstocks, simplifies production and advances performance for a wide range of cathode materials. Nano One has built a demonstration pilot plant and is partnering with global leaders in the lithium ion battery supply chain, including Pulead, Volkswagen and Saint-Gobain to advance its lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) and lithium nickel manganese oxide (LNM) cathode technologies for large growth opportunities in e-mobility and renewable energy storage applications.

Nano One’s pilot and partnership activities are being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), and the Province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One’s mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of battery materials. www.nanoone.ca

