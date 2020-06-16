Portland, OR, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise in adoption of handheld devices & smartphones for enterprise computing and increase in demand for virtualization have boosted the growth of the global cloud-based VDI market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2016, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud-based VDI market was pegged at $3.65 billion in 2016, and is anticipated to garner at $10.15 billion by 2023, registering at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Rise in adoption of handheld devices & smartphones for enterprise computing and increase in demand for virtualization have boosted the growth of the global cloud-based VDI market. However, lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped nations hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of hybrid cloud solutions and increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario: The advent of Covid-19 has significantly impacted the global cloud-based VDI industry.

The cancellation of Mobile World Congress has hugely affected the market revenue as at such international shows products and solutions get the biggest exposure and companies get a chance to meet new clients and seal new partnerships.

During this pandemic, organizations are reluctant to invest big capital on new business models, hiring workforce, rather every addition expense apart from essentials, which will hamper the market growth.

However, due to the trend of work from home, cloud-based solutions are expected to witness increased demand.

The global cloud-based VDI market is divided on the basis of deployment model, user type, end user, and geography. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid. The hybrid deployment model segment held the largest share in 2016, owing to the availability of computational infrastructure on the premise.

On the basis of user type, the market is categorized into SMEs and large enterprise. The SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for unlimited storage, protected networks, and reduced IT expenditure.

Based on end user, the market is classified into BFSI, education, healthcare, government, IT & telecom, and others. The global cloud-based VDI market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2016, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.8% during the study period.

The global cloud-based VDI market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Cisco Systems, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., NComputing Co. LTD, Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace, Inc., and VMware.

