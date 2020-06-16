NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple users will have a new data recovery tool for Macs with the T2 chip. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard for Mac (Version 12.0.5), the first and only T2 chip data recovery software, is now available for macOS 10.15 ~10.9 users. With the help of this software, you can directly recover deleted or formatted data from Mac devices, including T2-secured Macs.



Directly Install and Restore T2-secured Devices (First & Only)



The Apple T2 Security Chip is Apple's second-generation, custom silicon for Mac. It enables a new level of security, improves exposure control, provides encrypted storage, and secure boot. But this chip blocks most of the third-party repair tools and services, making the Mac data recovery full of challenges. What’s more, most Mac devices have the Apple T2 Security Chip:

iMac Pro

Mac Pro introduced in 2019

Mac mini introduced in 2018

MacBook Air introduced in 2018 or later

MacBook Pro introduced in 2018 or later

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard for Mac is the No.1 data recovery software that resolves the T2 chip data encryption issue at a technical level. You can directly download and install it on your Mac without special operations.

Scan Mac Device Without Turning Off SIP

SIP - System Integrity Protection is a security technology, which is designed to help prevent potentially malicious software from modifying protected files and folders on your Mac. It restricts the root user account and limits the actions that the root user can perform on protected parts of the Mac operating system. That is to say, most third-party apps and installers cannot work well unless you turn off the SIP service.

But EaseUS data recovery software for Mac is the only data recovery tool that can scan the internal hard drive without turning off SIP.

Get Back Data with Simple Steps

Whether you deleted or lost Mac data due to formatting, or virus attacking, it enables you to scan and restore T2 chip encrypted data on Macs with simple clicks. With EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard for Mac, it becomes effortless to:

Recover the files you drag to the Trash and delete them by accident

Retrieve lost things from a formatted or raw device within three steps

Deal with partition issues and recover all data from lost or missing partitions

Restore photos, documents, videos, audios, emails, archives, etc

Search, filter, preview recoverable files

What's New in Version 12.0.5

Support the direct scan and recovery from T2-secured Mac devices

Allow to start the scanning and recovering process without turning off SIP

Improve the recovery in APFS, HFS+, HFS X, FAT16, FAT32, exFAT, and NTFS

Improved! Recover files more quickly and better

EaseUS Mac data recovery software saves lost data on Mac. Whether it's a single file or a whole partition, your data recovery is in a breeze.

About EaseUS

Established in 2004, EaseUS has helped 530+ million users in the past 15 years. EaseUS provides professional data recovery, data backup, disk management, video editor, and other useful utilities for individuals and corporations. With decades of research and self-development in high-quality products and meticulous and thoughtful service, EaseUS has won worldwide users' trust. If you care about your data, you choose EaseUS.

