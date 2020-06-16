New York, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phosphorus & Derivatives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900066/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Ammonium Phosphates market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$210.1 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$260.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Ammonium Phosphates segment will reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Phosphorus and Derivatives market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Phosphorus and Derivatives market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, CF Industries Holdings, Inc.; Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG; EuroChem Group AG; Innophos Holdings, Inc.; Israel Chemicals Ltd.; Italmatch Chemicals SpA; Kazphosphate LLC.; Lanxess AG; Ocp S.A. ; PhosAgro PJSC; Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, Inc.; Prayon S.A.; Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden); Solvay SA; The Mosaic Company; United Phosphorus Limited (UPL); Vale SA; Yara International ASA; Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900066/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares
Phosphorus & Derivatives Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Phosphorus and Derivatives Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Phosphorus and Derivatives Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Ammonium Phosphates (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Ammonium Phosphates (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Ammonium Phosphates (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Industrial Phosphates (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Industrial Phosphates (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Industrial Phosphates (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Purified Phosphoric Acid (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Purified Phosphoric Acid (Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019

Table 12: Purified Phosphoric Acid (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 13: Phosphorus Chloride (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Phosphorus Chloride (Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Phosphorus Chloride (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Phosphorus Pentoxide (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Phosphorus Pentoxide (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Phosphorus Pentoxide (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 19: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Other Segments (Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Other Segments (Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: Fertilizers (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Fertilizers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Fertilizers (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Detergents (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Detergents (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Detergents (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Food Industry (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Food Industry (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Food Industry (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027

Table 35: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in the United
States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 36: United States Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: United States Phosphorus and Derivatives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 39: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Canadian Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 42: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 43: Canadian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 44: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 45: Canadian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Phosphorus and Derivatives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019

Table 48: Japanese Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 50: Japanese Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 51: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 53: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 54: Chinese Phosphorus and Derivatives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 57: Chinese Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Phosphorus & Derivatives Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 59: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 60: European Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: European Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027

Table 62: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 63: European Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: European Phosphorus and Derivatives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 65: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 66: European Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 67: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 68: French Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 69: French Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: Phosphorus and Derivatives Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 71: French Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 72: French Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

GERMANY
Table 73: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: German Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 75: German Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 77: German Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 78: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 79: Italian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 81: Italian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 82: Italian Demand for Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 84: Italian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Phosphorus and Derivatives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 87: United Kingdom Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 89: United Kingdom Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 90: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Spanish Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 93: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 94: Spanish Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 95: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 96: Spanish Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 99: Russian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Russian Phosphorus and Derivatives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 102: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027

Table 104: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 105: Rest of Europe Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Rest of Europe Phosphorus and Derivatives
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 107: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 108: Rest of Europe Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 110: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Phosphorus and Derivatives Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 119: Australian Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 120: Australian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: Australian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 123: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 124: Indian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Indian Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 126: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 127: Indian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 128: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 129: Indian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 131: South Korean Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 132: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 134: South Korean Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 135: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Phosphorus and
Derivatives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 137: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 141: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 143: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Latin American Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 145: Latin American Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027

Table 146: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 147: Latin American Phosphorus and Derivatives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 149: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 150: Latin American Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027

Table 152: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 153: Argentinean Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Argentinean Phosphorus and Derivatives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 155: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 156: Argentinean Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 157: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Brazil by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Brazilian Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 159: Brazilian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Phosphorus and Derivatives Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 161: Brazilian Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 162: Brazilian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

MEXICO
Table 163: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 164: Mexican Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 165: Mexican Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 167: Mexican Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 168: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Phosphorus and Derivatives
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2020 to 2027

Table 170: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Phosphorus and Derivatives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 174: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 176: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 177: The Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 178: The Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 179: The Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 180: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012,2020, and 2027

Table 181: The Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 182: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 183: The Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Phosphorus and Derivatives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 185: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019

Table 186: Iranian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 188: Iranian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 189: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027

Table 191: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 192: Israeli Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 193: Israeli Phosphorus and Derivatives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 194: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 195: Israeli Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027

Table 197: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 200: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 204: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 207: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 213: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 214: African Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 215: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 216: African Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: African Phosphorus and Derivatives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 218: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 219: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
