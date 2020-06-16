New York, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phosphorus & Derivatives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900066/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Ammonium Phosphates market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$210.1 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$260.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Ammonium Phosphates segment will reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Phosphorus and Derivatives market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Phosphorus and Derivatives market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, CF Industries Holdings, Inc.; Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG; EuroChem Group AG; Innophos Holdings, Inc.; Israel Chemicals Ltd.; Italmatch Chemicals SpA; Kazphosphate LLC.; Lanxess AG; Ocp S.A. ; PhosAgro PJSC; Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, Inc.; Prayon S.A.; Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden); Solvay SA; The Mosaic Company; United Phosphorus Limited (UPL); Vale SA; Yara International ASA; Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Phosphorus & Derivatives Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Phosphorus and Derivatives Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Phosphorus and Derivatives Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Ammonium Phosphates (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Ammonium Phosphates (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Ammonium Phosphates (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Industrial Phosphates (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Industrial Phosphates (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Industrial Phosphates (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Purified Phosphoric Acid (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Purified Phosphoric Acid (Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Purified Phosphoric Acid (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Phosphorus Chloride (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Phosphorus Chloride (Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Phosphorus Chloride (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Phosphorus Pentoxide (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Phosphorus Pentoxide (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Phosphorus Pentoxide (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Segments (Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Segments (Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Fertilizers (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Fertilizers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Fertilizers (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Detergents (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Detergents (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Detergents (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Food Industry (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Food Industry (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Food Industry (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in the United
States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 36: United States Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Phosphorus and Derivatives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Phosphorus and Derivatives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Japanese Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Phosphorus and Derivatives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Phosphorus & Derivatives Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 62: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Phosphorus and Derivatives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: French Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Phosphorus and Derivatives Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Phosphorus and Derivatives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 94: Spanish Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 95: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Russian Phosphorus and Derivatives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 104: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Phosphorus and Derivatives
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 107: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 110: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Phosphorus and Derivatives Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 127: Indian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 128: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 132: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Phosphorus and
Derivatives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 143: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Phosphorus and Derivatives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 152: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Argentinean Phosphorus and Derivatives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 157: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Brazil by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Phosphorus and Derivatives Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 163: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Phosphorus and Derivatives
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Phosphorus and Derivatives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 174: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 176: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 182: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Phosphorus and Derivatives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 188: Iranian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 191: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Israeli Phosphorus and Derivatives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 194: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Phosphorus and Derivatives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 204: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 214: African Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: African Phosphorus and Derivatives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Phosphorus and Derivatives Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: Phosphorus and Derivatives Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
