The report on the global transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing adoption of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation therapy for pain management

Rising prevalence of osteoporosis-related joint, bone, or muscle problems is increasing the demand for pain therapy

2) Restraints

Lack of skilled or trained professionals for the therapy

3) Opportunities

Growing pool of cancer patients worldwide and increasing use of terms for the treatment of severe cancer-related pain

Segments Covered

The global transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market is segmented on the basis of surgery procedures, product, and end user.



The Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by Surgery Procedures

Direct Nerve Repair

Nerve Grafting

Stem Cell Therapy

The Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by Product

Portable

Desktop

The Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by End User

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Company Profiles



Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Nevro Corp

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Uroplasty, Inc.

Cogentix Medical, Inc.

Bioness,Inc.

electroCore, Inc.

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market Highlights

2.2. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market Projection

2.3. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Surgery Procedures

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market



4. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market Macro Indicator Analysis



8. Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by Surgery Procedures

8.1.2. North America Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by Product

8.1.3. North America Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by Surgery Procedures

8.2.2. Europe Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by Product

8.2.3. Europe Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by Surgery Procedures

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by Product

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by Surgery Procedures

8.4.2. RoW Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by Product

8.4.3. RoW Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

10. Appendix

10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



