The report on the global smart appliances market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global smart appliances market to grow with a CAGR of 16.74% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on smart appliances market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on smart appliances market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global smart appliances market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global smart appliances market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising disposable income of population, improved lifestyle and changing eating habits

Growing demand for electronic and communication appliances with advanced features such as enhanced convenience, security, and efficiency

2) Restraints

Increasing cost of electricity bills due to smart appliances

3) Opportunities

Key players are offering technological innovation in electric home appliances

Segments Covered

The global smart appliances market is segmented on the basis of technology , product type, and end-user.



The Global Smart Appliances Market by Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Near Field Communication

The Global Smart Appliances Market by Product Type

Smart Kitchen Appliances

Smart Home Appliances

The Global Smart Appliances Market by End-user

Commercial

Residential

Company Profiles



Electrolux AB

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

LG Electronics, Inc.

Miele & Cie. KG

Panasonic Corp.

Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the smart appliances market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the smart appliances market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global smart appliances market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Smart Appliances Market Highlights

2.2. Smart Appliances Market Projection

2.3. Smart Appliances Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Smart Appliances Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Smart Appliances Market



4. Smart Appliances Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Smart Appliances Market by Technology

5.1. Bluetooth

5.2. Wi-Fi

5.3. Near Field Communication



6. Global Smart Appliances Market by Product Type

6.1. Smart Kitchen Appliances

6.2. Smart Home Appliances



7. Global Smart Appliances Market by End-user

7.1. Commercial

7.2. Residential



8. Global Smart Appliances Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Smart Appliances Market by Technology

8.1.2. North America Smart Appliances Market by Product Type

8.1.3. North America Smart Appliances Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Smart Appliances Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Smart Appliances Market by Technology

8.2.2. Europe Smart Appliances Market by Product Type

8.2.3. Europe Smart Appliances Market by End-user

8.2.4. Europe Smart Appliances Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Smart Appliances Market by Technology

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Smart Appliances Market by Product Type

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Smart Appliances Market by End-user

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Smart Appliances Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Smart Appliances Market by Technology

8.4.2. RoW Smart Appliances Market by Product Type

8.4.3. RoW Smart Appliances Market by End-User

8.4.4. RoW Smart Appliances Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Smart Appliances Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Electrolux AB

9.2.2. General Electric Co.

9.2.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.2.4. BSH Hausgerate GmbH

9.2.5. LG Electronics, Inc.

9.2.6. Miele & Cie. KG

9.2.7. Panasonic Corp.

9.2.8. Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.

9.2.9. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

9.2.10. Whirlpool Corp.



10. Appendix

10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



