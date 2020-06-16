The Extraordinary General Meeting in Saga Tankers ASA, held 16 June 2020 at 10 am, approved all items at the agenda, including distributing a dividend of NOK 0.10 per. share. The shares in Saga Tankers ASA will be traded without the right to receive dividend from 17 June 2020 (ex-date). The dividend will be distributed to the shareholders on or about 24 June 2020





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment