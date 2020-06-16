Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urokinase Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global urokinase market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global urokinase market to grow with a CAGR of 78% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on urokinase market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on urokinase market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global urokinase market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global urokinase market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increased risk of pulmonary embolism among the obese population and in people over 60 years

2) Restraints

Side effects caused by urokinase such as Urticaria, difficulty in breathing, and swelling of face, lips, tongue, or throat may reduce its adoption

3) Opportunities

Ongoing research activities for using urokinase in stroke patients

Segment Covered

The global urokinase market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.



The Global Urokinase Market by Type

Urokinase Powder

Urokinase Solution

The Global Urokinase Market by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Company Profiles



NDPharm

Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutica

Jiangxi Haoran Bio-Pharma

Wanhua Biochem

ImaRX Therapeutics

ZYDUS CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD.

Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd

4SC AG

Wilex AG

Microbix Biosystems Inc.

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the urokinase market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the urokinase market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global urokinase market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Urokinase Market Highlights

2.2. Urokinase Market Projection

2.3. Urokinase Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Urokinase Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Urokinase Market



4. Urokinase Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Urokinase Market by Type

5.1. Urokinase Powder

5.2. Urokinase Solution



6. Global Urokinase Market by Application

6.1. Hospital

6.2. Clinic

6.3. Others



7. Global Urokinase Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Urokinase Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Urokinase Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Urokinase Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Urokinase Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Urokinase Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Urokinase Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Urokinase Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Urokinase Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Urokinase Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Urokinase Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Urokinase Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Urokinase Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Urokinase Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. NDPharm

8.2.2. Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutica

8.2.3. Jiangxi Haoran Bio-Pharma

8.2.4. Wanhua Biochem

8.2.5. ImaRX Therapeutics

8.2.6. ZYDUS CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD.

8.2.7. Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd

8.2.8. 4SC AG

8.2.9. Wilex AG

8.2.10. Microbix Biosystems Inc.



9. Appendix

9.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



