GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 16 JUNE 2020 AT 11.25

Finnish Patent and Registration Office has selected Gofore as a system maintenance, support and development services provider for its Finnish government service



The Finnish Patent and Registration Office has selected Gofore as a system maintenance, support and development services provider for its Finnish government service (YTJ). The agreement period is three years after which the agreement continues until further notice. The estimated total value of the agreement during the agreement period is EUR 12 million. Cybercom Finland Oy acts as the subcontractor in the procurement.

The Finnish Patent and Registration Office adopted the decision on this matter today 16 June, 2020. This procurement decision is final after the end of the appeal period in accordance with the Finnish Procurement Act.



