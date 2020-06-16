GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 16 JUNE 2020 AT 11.25
Finnish Patent and Registration Office has selected Gofore as a system maintenance, support and development services provider for its Finnish government service
The Finnish Patent and Registration Office has selected Gofore as a system maintenance, support and development services provider for its Finnish government service (YTJ). The agreement period is three years after which the agreement continues until further notice. The estimated total value of the agreement during the agreement period is EUR 12 million. Cybercom Finland Oy acts as the subcontractor in the procurement.
The Finnish Patent and Registration Office adopted the decision on this matter today 16 June, 2020. This procurement decision is final after the end of the appeal period in accordance with the Finnish Procurement Act.
Gofore Plc is a Finnish digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. We're made up of over 600 people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia - top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn to know us better at www.gofore.com
