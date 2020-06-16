Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Process Automation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global robotic process automation market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global robotic process automation market to grow with a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on robotic process automation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
The report on robotic process automation market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global robotic process automation market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global robotic process automation market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
2) Restraints
3) Opportunities
Segment Covered
The global robotic process automation market is segmented on the basis of process, offering, and end user industry.
The Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Process
The Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Offering
The Global Robotic Process Automation Market by End User Industry
Company Profiles
What does this report deliver?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Robotic Process Automation Market Highlights
2.2. Robotic Process Automation Market Projection
2.3. Robotic Process Automation Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Robotic Process Automation Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Process
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Offering
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User Industry
3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Robotic Process Automation Market
4. Robotic Process Automation Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Process
5.1. Automated Solution
5.2. Decision Support & Management Solution
5.3. Interaction Solution
6. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Offering
6.1. Software
6.2. Service
7. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by End User Industry
7.1. BFSI
7.2. Manufacturing
7.3. Pharma & Healthcare
7.4. Retail
7.5. Telecom & IT
7.6. Others
8. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Region 2019-2025
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Robotic Process Automation Market by Process
8.1.2. North America Robotic Process Automation Market by Offering
8.1.3. North America Robotic Process Automation Market by End User Industry
8.1.4. North America Robotic Process Automation Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Robotic Process Automation Market by Process
8.2.2. Europe Robotic Process Automation Market by Offering
8.2.3. Europe Robotic Process Automation Market by End User Industry
8.2.4. Europe Robotic Process Automation Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Robotic Process Automation Market by Process
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Robotic Process Automation Market by Offering
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Robotic Process Automation Market by End User Industry
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Robotic Process Automation Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Robotic Process Automation Market by Process
8.4.2. RoW Robotic Process Automation Market by Offering
8.4.3. RoW Robotic Process Automation Market by End User Industry
8.4.4. RoW Robotic Process Automation Market by Sub-region
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Robotic Process Automation Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Uipath SRL
9.2.2. Nice Systems Ltd.
9.2.3. Verint System Inc.
9.2.4. Pegasystems Inc.
9.2.5. IBM Corporation
9.2.6. Automation Anywhere
9.2.7. Thoughtonomy Ltd.
9.2.8. Blue Prism PLC
9.2.9. Celaton Ltd.
9.2.10. Ipsoft, Inc.
10. Appendix
10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlsl5c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: