The report on the global robotic process automation market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global robotic process automation market to grow with a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on robotic process automation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on robotic process automation market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global robotic process automation market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global robotic process automation market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing deployment of offerings such as SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS as well as cloud computing in business to streamline enterprise operations and reduce costs.

Reduction in workforce cost

2) Restraints

High risk of data security in the financial sector

3) Opportunities

Increasing usage of machine learning and artificial intelligence in rpa to perform high-volume repetitive tasks

Increasing adoption of automation in the healthcare industry

Segment Covered

The global robotic process automation market is segmented on the basis of process, offering, and end user industry.



The Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Process

Automated Solution

Decision Support & Management Solution

Interaction Solution

The Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Offering

Software

Service

The Global Robotic Process Automation Market by End User Industry

BFSI

Manufacturing

Pharma & Healthcare

Retail

Telecom & IT

Others

Company Profiles



Uipath SRL

Nice Systems Ltd.

Verint System Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Automation Anywhere

Thoughtonomy Ltd.

Blue Prism PLC

Celaton Ltd.

Ipsoft, Inc.

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the robotic process automation market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the robotic process automation market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global robotic process automation market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Robotic Process Automation Market Highlights

2.2. Robotic Process Automation Market Projection

2.3. Robotic Process Automation Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Robotic Process Automation Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Process

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Offering

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User Industry

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Robotic Process Automation Market



4. Robotic Process Automation Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Process

5.1. Automated Solution

5.2. Decision Support & Management Solution

5.3. Interaction Solution



6. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Offering

6.1. Software

6.2. Service



7. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by End User Industry

7.1. BFSI

7.2. Manufacturing

7.3. Pharma & Healthcare

7.4. Retail

7.5. Telecom & IT

7.6. Others



8. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Robotic Process Automation Market by Process

8.1.2. North America Robotic Process Automation Market by Offering

8.1.3. North America Robotic Process Automation Market by End User Industry

8.1.4. North America Robotic Process Automation Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Robotic Process Automation Market by Process

8.2.2. Europe Robotic Process Automation Market by Offering

8.2.3. Europe Robotic Process Automation Market by End User Industry

8.2.4. Europe Robotic Process Automation Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Robotic Process Automation Market by Process

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Robotic Process Automation Market by Offering

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Robotic Process Automation Market by End User Industry

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Robotic Process Automation Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Robotic Process Automation Market by Process

8.4.2. RoW Robotic Process Automation Market by Offering

8.4.3. RoW Robotic Process Automation Market by End User Industry

8.4.4. RoW Robotic Process Automation Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Robotic Process Automation Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Uipath SRL

9.2.2. Nice Systems Ltd.

9.2.3. Verint System Inc.

9.2.4. Pegasystems Inc.

9.2.5. IBM Corporation

9.2.6. Automation Anywhere

9.2.7. Thoughtonomy Ltd.

9.2.8. Blue Prism PLC

9.2.9. Celaton Ltd.

9.2.10. Ipsoft, Inc.



10. Appendix

10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



