Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Ceramic Tiles market worldwide will grow by a projected US$32.4 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Porcelain, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.6% and reach a market size of US$40.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Porcelain market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.2% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$978.2 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$951.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Porcelain segment will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Ceramic Tiles market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



CeramicTiles: Offering Versatility, Durability, Reliability, Sustainability, and Extended Life to Walls and Floors

Recent Market Activity

Major Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of Importance

Technological Trends in a Nutshell

Style Trends in a Nutshell

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ceramic Tiles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Smart Multi-Purpose Tiles: The Next Big Thing

Smart Ceramic Tiles to Target Important Consumer Segments

Effetto Solo TTI: Innovation in Ceramic Tiles Heating

Revolutionary Decorative Trends

Ceramic Tile Manufacturing and Industry 4.0

Digital Disruption in the Building Materials Industry Drive Healthy Market Growth for Ceramic Tiles

Migration from Traditional to Digital Ceramic Tiles Manufacturing

Disadvantages of Traditional Process

Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing

Growing Popularity of Larger and Thinner Ceramic Tiles Benefit Market Expansion

Stone Tile: Imitating Nature

Despite Competition from Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) and Timber, Ceramic Tiles Continue to Sustain Market Demand

Sustainable, Safe, and Clean Attributes Propels Demand for Wooden Ceramic Tiles

Multipurpose Tiles Gains Popularity

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Construction Industry Dynamics

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population: A Strong Growth Driver Boosting Market Demand

Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and Infrastructure

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Digital Ceramic Tile Printing

Digital Inkjet Printing: The Most Advanced Digital Printing Technology

Functions of a Printhead

Xaar's Technology Eliminate the Drawbacks of Earlier Piezoelectric Printheads

Imminent Developments in Digital Inkjet Printing

Sustainable Ceramic Tiles

Lumentile: Integrating Ceramic Tile's Simplicity with Sophisticated Touchscreen Technology

LIFECERAM Create Tiles from Waste Products for Use in Urban Paving

Latest Tile Innovations by Spain Based Companies

Tile of Spain Pioneers Recent Ceramic Tile Innovations

Energy-Efficient Ceramics Production

Advancements in Roofing Tiles Offer Improvised Designs, Textures and Properties

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



