Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Ceramic Tiles market worldwide will grow by a projected US$32.4 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Porcelain, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.6% and reach a market size of US$40.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Porcelain market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.2% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$978.2 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$951.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Porcelain segment will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Ceramic Tiles market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Cermica Carmelo Fior
  • Clayhaus Ceramics
  • Crossville, Inc.
  • Dongpeng
  • Dynasty Ceramic Public Company
  • Grupo Cedasa
  • Grupo Fragnani
  • Gruppo Concorde S.p.A.
  • H & R Johnson
  • Johnson Tiles Limited
  • Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
  • Lamosa Revestimientos S.A. de C.V.
  • Lasselsberger GmbH
  • Marazzi Group S.p.A.
  • Mohawk Industries
  • Mulia, Inc.
  • Pamesa Ceramica SL
  • RAK Ceramics Co.,
  • Rovese S.A.
  • Saudi Ceramic Company
  • The Celima (Trebol Group)
  • The Siam Cement Public Company Limited
  • White Horse Ceramic Industries Sdn Bhd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • CeramicTiles: Offering Versatility, Durability, Reliability, Sustainability, and Extended Life to Walls and Floors
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Major Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of Importance
  • Technological Trends in a Nutshell
  • Style Trends in a Nutshell
  • Global Market Outlook
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Ceramic Tiles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Smart Multi-Purpose Tiles: The Next Big Thing
  • Smart Ceramic Tiles to Target Important Consumer Segments
  • Effetto Solo TTI: Innovation in Ceramic Tiles Heating
  • Revolutionary Decorative Trends
  • Ceramic Tile Manufacturing and Industry 4.0
  • Digital Disruption in the Building Materials Industry Drive Healthy Market Growth for Ceramic Tiles
  • Migration from Traditional to Digital Ceramic Tiles Manufacturing
  • Disadvantages of Traditional Process
  • Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing
  • Growing Popularity of Larger and Thinner Ceramic Tiles Benefit Market Expansion
  • Stone Tile: Imitating Nature
  • Despite Competition from Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) and Timber, Ceramic Tiles Continue to Sustain Market Demand
  • Sustainable, Safe, and Clean Attributes Propels Demand for Wooden Ceramic Tiles
  • Multipurpose Tiles Gains Popularity
  • Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Construction Industry Dynamics
  • Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population: A Strong Growth Driver Boosting Market Demand
  • Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects
  • Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and Infrastructure
  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth
  • Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
  • Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth
  • Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion
  • India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
  • Digital Ceramic Tile Printing
  • Digital Inkjet Printing: The Most Advanced Digital Printing Technology
  • Functions of a Printhead
  • Xaar's Technology Eliminate the Drawbacks of Earlier Piezoelectric Printheads
  • Imminent Developments in Digital Inkjet Printing
  • Sustainable Ceramic Tiles
  • Lumentile: Integrating Ceramic Tile's Simplicity with Sophisticated Touchscreen Technology
  • LIFECERAM Create Tiles from Waste Products for Use in Urban Paving
  • Latest Tile Innovations by Spain Based Companies
  • Tile of Spain Pioneers Recent Ceramic Tile Innovations
  • Energy-Efficient Ceramics Production
  • Advancements in Roofing Tiles Offer Improvised Designs, Textures and Properties

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

