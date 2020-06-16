Pune, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sleep apnea devices market size is predicted to reach USD 13.24 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The rising cases of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes among the geriatric population have led to a surge in sleep apnea, which, in turn, will bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Therapeutic Devices, and Diagnostic Devices), By End User (Sleep Laboratories & Clinics, and Homecare & Other Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 7.81 billion in 2019.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sleep-apnea-devices-market-100708







Market Driver:

Release of Advanced Devices to Aid Colossal Development

The development of new alternative devices owing to the escalating incidence will have a tremendous impact on the market. For instance, the introduction of the mandibular advancement device (MAD) for the treatment of OSA. The shift from CPAP devices to oral appliance owing to the discomfort caused by CPAP, can be a vital factor impelling manufacturers to launch alternative devices.

Moreover, the effectiveness and comfort offered by oral devices will spur demand for such devices, which, in turn, will foster the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The growing awareness regarding early diagnosis among patients will encourage the healthy growth of the market. The growing incidence of sleep apnea around the world will create opportunities for the market during the forecast period. In addition, the rising demand for advanced treatment and devices will spur opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/sleep-apnea-devices-market-100708







Shift towards Telehealth & Homecare Model During Coronavirus Outbreak to Incite Business

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the management of sleep apnea patients across the globe. Reduction in number of specific procedures in sleep labs due to the threat of coronavirus has resulted in decline in number of new cases reported of sleep apnea during the pandemic. For instance, according to the guideline provided by American Academy of Sleep Medicine, all the in-laboratory administration of PAP therapy and PSG diagnosis has been rescheduled or postpone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the introduction of several homecare model by pre-eminent players for sleep apnea patients will have a tremendous impact on the market. For instance, in March 2020, Oventus announced the launch of its Telehealth & homecare models to provide complete care to its patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).



Regional Analysis:

Rising Adoption of Innovative Therapeutics to Boost Market in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 3.77 billion in 2019 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The favorable reimbursement policies will enable speedy expansion of the market. The growing adoption of advanced treatment devices will further foster growth in the region. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), an estimated 26% of the adult population in the U.S., was suffering from sleep apnea in 2018.

Europe is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about sleep apnea in the region. The increasing number of diagnostic tests along with the high adoption of advanced treatment devices will propel market in Europe. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness an excellent growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising cases of sleep apnea.





Quick Buy - Sleep Apnea Devices Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100708







Key Development:

October 2017: Respicardia, Inc., announced that it has received approval from the U.S FDA for its remedē System, a transvenous implantable neurostimulation system aimed at patients for the treatment of central sleep apnea (CSA).



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Oventus

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

ResMed

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

Natus Medical Incorporated

SomnoMed

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Braebon Medical Corporation

Other Players



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/sleep-apnea-devices-market-100708





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Sleep Apnea, By Key Country/ Regions, 2019 Technological Advancements in Sleep Apnea Devices Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Therapeutic Devices Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Sleep Laboratories & Clinics Homecare & Other Settings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued..!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/sleep-apnea-devices-market-100708





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Sleep Apnea Treatment Devices Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, Oral Appliances, Masks & Accessories, and Others), By End User (Sleep Laboratories & Clinics, and Homecare & Other Settings) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Respiratory Devices Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Therapeutic Devices, Monitoring Devices), By Indication (Asthma, Chronic Bronchitis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Pleural Effusion, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cardiovascular Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices, and Therapeutic and Surgical Devices), By Application (Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Cardiac Arrhythmia, Heart Failure, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Orthopedic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Joint Reconstruction Devices, Spinal Devices, Trauma Devices, Dental Implants, Orthobiologic Devices, Arthroscopy Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Neuromodulation Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS), Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS), Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS), Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS), Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS)), By Type (Invasive, and Non-invasive), By Application (Pain Management, Neurological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Diabetes Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems, Treatment), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Diabetes Treatment Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Jet Injectors, Insulin Syringes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

