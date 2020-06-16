Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Buildings Market by Technology (AI, IoT, Indoor Wireless), Infrastructure, Solutions (AssetTracking, Data Analytics, IWMS), and Regions 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Collectively speaking, residential dwellings, offices, educational campuses, indoor recreation, and public service facilities are where people in the developed world spend up to to 90% of their time. As urbanization leads to increasingly smarter cities, buildings are an integral part of a city's ecosystem and are increasingly shaping both the standard of living and quality of life of inhabitants. Intelligent buildings lead to improved economics for both owners and users as well as improved satisfaction, safety, and wellbeing of occupants.



The smart buildings market consists of warehouses, factories, office buildings, and other enterprises, industrial, and government structures. Intelligent structures leverage a variety of interdependent technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), broadband wireless, cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) networks and systems to improve operational efficiency and enable a safer and more productive environment.



The smart buildings market is related to the smart workplace market, which includes some important enterprise and industrial automation systems and solutions such as integrated workplace management systems (IWMS), decision support systems utilizing advanced data analytics, and business asset management.



Leading companies within the commercial real estate sector are realizing tangible benefits by leveraging smart buildings market solutions as owners are able to charge higher fees for technology-enabled intelligent buildings. Accordingly, over 75% of new construction will involve at least one facet of IoT and/or related smart buildings market-related technologies over the course of the next five years. However, it is important to note that roughly 85% of legacy buildings in developed economies have issues that will require substantial retrofitting. The author sees this statistic improving over time, but remains a major head-wind in terms of capital investment for the smart buildings market.



This report evaluates the smart buildings market including technologies, players, and solutions. The report analyzes smart buildings challenges and opportunities, assesses market potential, and provides accompanying smart buildings market sizing, globally as well as regionally, and by market segment for 2020 - 2025. The report includes an analysis of technologies supporting smart building automation, IWMS, and smart workplace applications and services. Smart building technology integration areas addressed within the report include 5G, AI, data analytics, and edge computing.



