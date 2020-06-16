Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the preventive vaccine domain. The study also features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving segment of the pharmaceutical industry.
Vaccines are versatile preventive formulations that have, so far, enabled the global eradication of smallpox (1980) and polio (2015), which are both debilitating viral diseases. According to the WHO, currently, global vaccination coverage is nearly 85%. This is believed to be responsible for preventing close to three million deaths, which would have otherwise been caused by infectious diseases, such as chickenpox, diphtheria, measles, pneumonia, tetanus, and tuberculosis. In fact, recent immunization records indicate that more than 115 million children are immunized against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis annually.
However, vaccine development, especially against newly identified pathogens, is a challenging and time consuming process. For instance, authorities claim that although there are many initiatives investigating vaccines against the recently identified SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain, a viable vaccine is still a year away. Other barriers to vaccine development include lack of pathogen specific information, inadequate immunity (conferred by certain types of vaccines), existence of multiple pathogenic strains, and reversion potential (a phenomenon where a weakened pathogen intended for use as a vaccine, reverts to its infectious phenotype).
Despite the success achieved, so far, through vaccination, it is estimated that over 1.5 million children, under the age of five, die of vaccine-preventable diseases, every year. This is largely attributed to storage (loss of efficacy upon prolonged storage) and logistics-related (cold chain requirement) complexities, which impact adequate distribution and transportation of such medications to remote areas. Given the rate at which the global population is growing, the demand for vaccines is anticipated to increase significantly. In this regard, significant strides have been made in improving existing vaccine formulations, mostly focused on enhancing stability.
Recent technical advances, especially in the field of biotechnology, have heralded a new era in immunogen design for vaccine development. Moreover, many developers claim to be working on next generation preventive vaccine candidates, such as recombinant vaccines, viral vector-based vaccines and DNA vaccines, which have been demonstrated to elicit powerful immune responses, resulting in the development of immunologic memory. Further, a variety of adjuvants (substances with the innate potential to augment an immune response) have been discovered and are now available for the development of more versatile vaccine formulations. Several regional government bodies and private investors are actively financing stakeholders in this industry. Given that in the recent past there has been a marked rise in new entrants in this field, we anticipate this market to witness substantial growth in the coming years.
Amongst other elements, the report includes:
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Preventive Vaccines
3.2.1. Classification of Vaccines
3.2.1.1. Live, Attenuated Vaccines
3.2.1.2. Inactivated Vaccines
3.2.1.3. Subunit Vaccines
3.2.1.4. Toxoid Vaccines
3.2.1.5. DNA Vaccines
3.2.2. Key Components of a Vaccine Formulation
3.2.3. Production of Vaccines using Different Expression Systems
3.2.3.1. Embryonated Chicken Eggs and Primary Chicken Embryonic Fibroblasts (CEFs)
3.2.3.2. Mammalian Expression Systems
3.2.3.3. Avian Expression Systems
3.2.3.4. Plant Expression Systems
3.2.3.5. Bacterial Expression Systems
3.2.3.6. Yeast Expression Systems
3.2.3.7. Insect Expression System
3.2.4. Routes of Vaccine Administration
3.2.4.1. Intramuscular Route
3.2.4.2. Subcutaneous Route
3.2.4.3. Oral Route
3.2.4.4. Intranasal Route
3.2.4.5. Intradermal Route
3.2.4.6. Inhalation
3.2.5. Clinical Development and Approval of Vaccines
3.2.6. Future Perspectives
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Preventive Vaccines: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Marketed Vaccines Landscape
4.2.2. Clinical-Stage Vaccines Landscape
4.2.2.1. Analysis by Type of Developer
4.2.2.2. Analysis by Phase of Development
4.2.2.3. Analysis by Route of Administration
4.2.2.4. Analysis by Type of Vaccine API
4.2.2.5. Analysis by Dosage Form
4.2.2.6. Analysis by Dosage
4.2.2.7. Analysis by Target Disease Indication
4.2.2.8. Analysis by Target Patient Population
4.2.2.9. Key Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Vaccines in Clinical Development
4.2.2.10. Key Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Vaccines in Clinical Development
5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Methodology
5.3. Assumptions and Key Parameters
5.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Preventive Vaccine Developers
5.4.1. Preventive Vaccine Developers based in North America
5.4.2. Preventive Vaccine Developers based in Europe
5.4.3. Preventive Vaccine Developers based in Asia Pacific
6. COMPANY PROFILES
7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Scope and Methodology
7.3. Preventive Vaccines: Clinical Trial Analysis
7.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year
7.3.2. Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population and Trial Registration Year
7.3.3. Analysis by Trial Phase
7.3.4. Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status
7.3.5. Analysis by Study Design
7.3.6. Analysis by Trial Focus Area
7.3.7. Analysis by Type of Preventive Vaccine (based on Pathogen)
7.3.8. Analysis by Target Disease Indication
7.3.9. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator
7.3.10. Leading Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials
7.3.11. Geographical Analysis by Number of Registered Trials
7.3.12. Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population
7.3.13. Geographical Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status
8. ONGOING VACCINE DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES FOR COMPLEX CONDITIONS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)
8.2.1. Disease Overview
8.2.2. Global Burden of COVID-19
8.2.3. Current Treatment Landscape
8.2.4. Preventive Vaccines for COVID-19
8.2.4.1. Historical Background of COVID-19 Vaccine Research
8.2.4.2. COVID-19 and Affiliated Research Landscape
8.2.5. Funding Instances
8.2.6. Recent Developments
8.3. Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)
8.4. HIV/AIDS
8.5. Malaria
8.6. Zika Virus Infection
9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Types of Funding
9.3. Preventive Vaccines: Funding and Investment Analysis
10. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
10.3. Overall Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030
10.3.1. Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Route of Administration
10.3.2. Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Vaccine
10.3.3. Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Vaccine API
10.3.4. Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Target Patient Population
10.3.5. Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions
10.3.5.1. Preventive Vaccines Market in North America, 2020-2030
10.3.5.2. Preventive Vaccines Market in Europe, 2020-2030
10.3.5.3. Preventive Vaccines Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030
10.3.5.4. Preventive Vaccines Market in Rest of the World, 2020-2030
11. CASE-IN-POINT: CONTRACT MANUFACTURING OF VACCINES
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing
11.2.1. Addressing an Unmet Need
11.2.2. Commonly Outsourced Operations
11.2.3. Selecting a CMO Partner
11.2.4. Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing Services
11.2.5. Associated Risks and Challenges
11.3. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing: Overall Market Landscape
11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
11.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
11.3.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation
11.3.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
11.3.5. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities
11.3.6. Analysis by Type of Service(s) Offered
11.3.7. Analysis by Expression System Used
11.3.8. Analysis by Type of Vaccine Manufactured
11.3.9. Analysis by Type of Vaccine Manufactured and Location of Headquarters
12. CONCLUDING REMARKS
13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Alopexx
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Interview Transcript: Daniel R. Vlock, Chief Executive Officer
14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
Companies Mentioned
