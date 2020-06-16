Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the preventive vaccine domain. The study also features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving segment of the pharmaceutical industry.



Vaccines are versatile preventive formulations that have, so far, enabled the global eradication of smallpox (1980) and polio (2015), which are both debilitating viral diseases. According to the WHO, currently, global vaccination coverage is nearly 85%. This is believed to be responsible for preventing close to three million deaths, which would have otherwise been caused by infectious diseases, such as chickenpox, diphtheria, measles, pneumonia, tetanus, and tuberculosis. In fact, recent immunization records indicate that more than 115 million children are immunized against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis annually.



However, vaccine development, especially against newly identified pathogens, is a challenging and time consuming process. For instance, authorities claim that although there are many initiatives investigating vaccines against the recently identified SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain, a viable vaccine is still a year away. Other barriers to vaccine development include lack of pathogen specific information, inadequate immunity (conferred by certain types of vaccines), existence of multiple pathogenic strains, and reversion potential (a phenomenon where a weakened pathogen intended for use as a vaccine, reverts to its infectious phenotype).



Despite the success achieved, so far, through vaccination, it is estimated that over 1.5 million children, under the age of five, die of vaccine-preventable diseases, every year. This is largely attributed to storage (loss of efficacy upon prolonged storage) and logistics-related (cold chain requirement) complexities, which impact adequate distribution and transportation of such medications to remote areas. Given the rate at which the global population is growing, the demand for vaccines is anticipated to increase significantly. In this regard, significant strides have been made in improving existing vaccine formulations, mostly focused on enhancing stability.



Recent technical advances, especially in the field of biotechnology, have heralded a new era in immunogen design for vaccine development. Moreover, many developers claim to be working on next generation preventive vaccine candidates, such as recombinant vaccines, viral vector-based vaccines and DNA vaccines, which have been demonstrated to elicit powerful immune responses, resulting in the development of immunologic memory. Further, a variety of adjuvants (substances with the innate potential to augment an immune response) have been discovered and are now available for the development of more versatile vaccine formulations. Several regional government bodies and private investors are actively financing stakeholders in this industry. Given that in the recent past there has been a marked rise in new entrants in this field, we anticipate this market to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, including information on type of developer (industry, non-industry, industry/non-industry), phase of development (phase I, phase I/II, phase II, phase II/III, phase III and preregistration) of lead candidates, route of administration (intramuscular, intranasal, oral, intradermal, subcutaneous, intravenous and others), type of vaccine API (live, attenuated vaccine, recombinant vaccine, conjugate vaccine, inactivated vaccine, DNA vaccine, peptide vaccine, subunit vaccine, mRNA vaccine, toxoid vaccine and others), dosage form (ready to use liquid, lyophilized powder, nasal spray, capsule and tablet), dosage (single dose, 2 doses, 3 doses, 4 doses, 5 doses and 6 doses), target disease indication and target patient population (children, adults and seniors).

A competitiveness analysis of preventive vaccine developers, taking into consideration supplier strength (based on company size and its experience in this field) and pipeline strength (based on the number of clinical-stage vaccine candidates, highest phase of development, number of compatible routes of administration, number of indications evaluated, number of APIs evaluated and target patient population).

Elaborate profiles of the key preventive vaccine developers (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its year of establishment, location of headquarters, number of employees and financial information (if available). In addition to this, the profile includes information on the various clinical-stage vaccine candidates developed by the company. Further, we have provided the recent developments of the company and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of more than 1,400 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of preventive vaccines, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, trial recruitment status, study design, trial focus area, type of preventive vaccine (based on pathogen), target disease indication(s), type of sponsor/collaborator, leading industry sponsors/collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted), enrolled patients population and regional distribution.

An overview of the ongoing vaccine development initiatives for complex conditions, such as COVID-19, ebola virus disease, HIV/AIDS, malaria and zika virus infection, including information on disease, its global burden, current treatment landscape and preventive vaccine research landscape. Further, we have provided information on investments made and recent developments in the domain.

An analysis of the investments made in this domain, during the period between 2015 and 2020 (till March), including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in companies that are engaged in developing preventive vaccines.

A case study on contract manufacturing landscape for vaccines, featuring a comprehensive list of active CMOs and analyses based on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), geographical location, number of vaccine manufacturing facilities, types of services offered (cell/virus banking, analytical development/testing, formulation, process development, fill/finish and regulatory filings), type of expression systems used for vaccine production (mammalian, microbial and others) and type of vaccine manufactured.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Preventive Vaccines

3.2.1. Classification of Vaccines

3.2.1.1. Live, Attenuated Vaccines

3.2.1.2. Inactivated Vaccines

3.2.1.3. Subunit Vaccines

3.2.1.4. Toxoid Vaccines

3.2.1.5. DNA Vaccines

3.2.2. Key Components of a Vaccine Formulation

3.2.3. Production of Vaccines using Different Expression Systems

3.2.3.1. Embryonated Chicken Eggs and Primary Chicken Embryonic Fibroblasts (CEFs)

3.2.3.2. Mammalian Expression Systems

3.2.3.3. Avian Expression Systems

3.2.3.4. Plant Expression Systems

3.2.3.5. Bacterial Expression Systems

3.2.3.6. Yeast Expression Systems

3.2.3.7. Insect Expression System

3.2.4. Routes of Vaccine Administration

3.2.4.1. Intramuscular Route

3.2.4.2. Subcutaneous Route

3.2.4.3. Oral Route

3.2.4.4. Intranasal Route

3.2.4.5. Intradermal Route

3.2.4.6. Inhalation

3.2.5. Clinical Development and Approval of Vaccines

3.2.6. Future Perspectives



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Preventive Vaccines: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Marketed Vaccines Landscape

4.2.2. Clinical-Stage Vaccines Landscape

4.2.2.1. Analysis by Type of Developer

4.2.2.2. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.2.2.3. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.2.2.4. Analysis by Type of Vaccine API

4.2.2.5. Analysis by Dosage Form

4.2.2.6. Analysis by Dosage

4.2.2.7. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

4.2.2.8. Analysis by Target Patient Population

4.2.2.9. Key Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Vaccines in Clinical Development

4.2.2.10. Key Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Vaccines in Clinical Development



5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Preventive Vaccine Developers

5.4.1. Preventive Vaccine Developers based in North America

5.4.2. Preventive Vaccine Developers based in Europe

5.4.3. Preventive Vaccine Developers based in Asia Pacific



6. COMPANY PROFILES



7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Preventive Vaccines: Clinical Trial Analysis

7.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

7.3.2. Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population and Trial Registration Year

7.3.3. Analysis by Trial Phase

7.3.4. Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status

7.3.5. Analysis by Study Design

7.3.6. Analysis by Trial Focus Area

7.3.7. Analysis by Type of Preventive Vaccine (based on Pathogen)

7.3.8. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

7.3.9. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

7.3.10. Leading Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

7.3.11. Geographical Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

7.3.12. Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population

7.3.13. Geographical Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status



8. ONGOING VACCINE DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES FOR COMPLEX CONDITIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

8.2.1. Disease Overview

8.2.2. Global Burden of COVID-19

8.2.3. Current Treatment Landscape

8.2.4. Preventive Vaccines for COVID-19

8.2.4.1. Historical Background of COVID-19 Vaccine Research

8.2.4.2. COVID-19 and Affiliated Research Landscape

8.2.5. Funding Instances

8.2.6. Recent Developments

8.3. Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

8.4. HIV/AIDS

8.5. Malaria

8.6. Zika Virus Infection



9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Types of Funding

9.3. Preventive Vaccines: Funding and Investment Analysis



10. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Overall Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030

10.3.1. Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Route of Administration

10.3.2. Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Vaccine

10.3.3. Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Vaccine API

10.3.4. Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Target Patient Population

10.3.5. Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions

10.3.5.1. Preventive Vaccines Market in North America, 2020-2030

10.3.5.2. Preventive Vaccines Market in Europe, 2020-2030

10.3.5.3. Preventive Vaccines Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030

10.3.5.4. Preventive Vaccines Market in Rest of the World, 2020-2030



11. CASE-IN-POINT: CONTRACT MANUFACTURING OF VACCINES

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing

11.2.1. Addressing an Unmet Need

11.2.2. Commonly Outsourced Operations

11.2.3. Selecting a CMO Partner

11.2.4. Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing Services

11.2.5. Associated Risks and Challenges

11.3. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing: Overall Market Landscape

11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

11.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

11.3.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation

11.3.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

11.3.5. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities

11.3.6. Analysis by Type of Service(s) Offered

11.3.7. Analysis by Expression System Used

11.3.8. Analysis by Type of Vaccine Manufactured

11.3.9. Analysis by Type of Vaccine Manufactured and Location of Headquarters



12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Alopexx

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Interview Transcript: Daniel R. Vlock, Chief Executive Officer



14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



