This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of such compact diagnostic devices, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.
Since the discovery of ultrasound, the field of medical imaging has evolved significantly, offering non-invasive means for physicians to accurately visualize almost all major organ systems for diagnostic purposes. However, conventional medical imaging solutions are severely limited in terms of mobility, throughput and are usually dependent on stationary power sources. As a result, they are impractical in situations characterized by low physician / pathologist to patient ratios. There is, therefore, an urgent need for solutions that can increase diagnosis efficiency in order to relieve the overly-burdened global healthcare system. Handheld ultrasound imaging devices are lightweight, mobile or portable devices / scanners, which are designed for diagnostic purposes.
The applications of such devices in modern healthcare are vast, spanning almost all major medical disciplines, such as abdomen, cardiology, gynecology, musculoskeletal, obstetrical, orthopedics, pediatrics and urology. In this context, it is worth mentioning that multiple studies have recently described the use of handheld ultrasound scanners in diagnosing individuals suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Considering the lack / scarcity of confirmatory tests, these devices have proven useful in quarantining those who displayed pleural wall thickening and lung congestion, a characteristic of pneumonia.
Presently, a number of handheld ultrasound imaging devices, and several device developers are engaged in efforts to further improve their products, incorporating features, such as customized software and mobile applications (designed to display / analyze scanned images), advanced safety provisions, remote patient monitoring and other smart functions. However, a significant proportion of medical professionals have limited, or no, access to these handheld ultrasonography scanners. This, coupled to the fact that nearly 40% of ultrasound scanners in resource-deprived countries are reportedly not fully functional, is an impediment to healthcare. It is also important to note that the cost of handheld / portable scanners is significantly lower than their counterparts.
In addition to other elements, the study includes:
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Status of Development
4.2.2. Analysis by Application Area
4.2.3. Analysis by Weight of Device
4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Transducer Array
4.2.5. Analysis by Transducer Frequency
4.2.6. Analysis by Mode of Imaging
4.2.7. Analysis by Scanning Depth
4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Software
4.2.9. Analysis by Connectivity Provisions
4.2.10. Analysis by Data Management Feature(s)
4.2.11. Analysis by Battery Backup
4.2.12. Analysis by Cost of Device
4.3. Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Additional Information
4.4. Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Information on Affiliated Technologies
4.5. Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: List of Manufacturers
4.5.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.5.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.5.3. Analysis by Types of Business Model Used
4.5.4. Analysis by Target Market
4.5.5. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.5.6. Leading Manufacturers: Analysis by Number of Products
4.6. Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Product Competitiveness Analysis
4.7. Leading Manufacturers: 4D Bubble Analysis based on Application area, Mode of Imaging, Number of Devices and Company Size
4.8. Grid Representation: Analysis by Application Area, Type of Transducer Array and Type of Software
4.9. Heat Map Representation: Analysis by Application Area and Mode of Imaging
4.10. Tree Map Representation: Analysis by Mode of Imaging and Connectivity Provision
4.11. World Map Representation: Regional Activity
4.12. Handheld Scanners with Potential for Use during the COVID-19 Pandemic
5. COMPANY PROFILES
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Butterfly Network
5.2.1. Company Overview
5.2.2. Product Portfolio: Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices
5.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.3. Clarius Mobile Health
5.4. EchoNous
5.5. Fujifilm
5.6. GE Healthcare
5.7. Philips
5.8. WuHan Youkey Bio-Medical Electronics
6. BRAND POSITIONING ANALYSIS OF KEY PLAYERS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Scope and Methodology
6.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: Butterfly Network
6.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: Clarius Mobile Health
6.5. Brand Positioning Matrix: EchoNous
6.6. Brand Positioning Matrix: Fujifilm
6.7. Brand Positioning Matrix: GE Healthcare
6.8. Brand Positioning Matrix: Philips
6.9. Brand Positioning Matrix: WuHan Youkey Bio-Medical Electronics
7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Partnership Models
7.3. Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
7.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
7.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership
7.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partner
7.3.5. Analysis by Focus Area
7.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
7.3.7. Regional Analysis
7.3.8. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
8. COST SAVING ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Key Assumptions
8.3. Methodology
8.4. Key Parameters Influencing the Cost of Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices
8.5. Overall Cost Saving Potential of Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices, 2020-2030
8.6. Cost Saving Potential of Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Analysis by Geography
8.6.1. Cost Saving Potential of Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices in North America, 2020-2030
8.6.2. Cost Saving Potential of Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices in Europe, 2020-2030
8.6.3. Cost Saving Potential of Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, 2020-2030
8.7. Cost Saving Potential of Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Analysis by Economic Strength
8.8. Concluding Remarks: Cost Saving Scenarios
9. DEMAND ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Methodology
9.3. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Demand for Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices
9.4. Overall Global Demand for Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices, 2020-2030
9.5. Global Demand for Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Analysis by Key Industry Players
9.6. Global Demand for Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Analysis by End-Users
10. MARKET FORECAST
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
10.3. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market
10.4. Overall Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, 2020-2030
10.5. Concluding Remarks
11. END-USER SPECIFIC OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Methodology
11.3. Distribution Strategies Adopted by Device Developers
11.4. Demand for Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices
11.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
12. CASE STUDY: IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic
12.2.1. Short Term Impact
12.2.2. Long Term Impact
12.3. Future Strategies and Action Plans
13. CONCLUSION
14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
