Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of such compact diagnostic devices, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.



Since the discovery of ultrasound, the field of medical imaging has evolved significantly, offering non-invasive means for physicians to accurately visualize almost all major organ systems for diagnostic purposes. However, conventional medical imaging solutions are severely limited in terms of mobility, throughput and are usually dependent on stationary power sources. As a result, they are impractical in situations characterized by low physician / pathologist to patient ratios. There is, therefore, an urgent need for solutions that can increase diagnosis efficiency in order to relieve the overly-burdened global healthcare system. Handheld ultrasound imaging devices are lightweight, mobile or portable devices / scanners, which are designed for diagnostic purposes.



The applications of such devices in modern healthcare are vast, spanning almost all major medical disciplines, such as abdomen, cardiology, gynecology, musculoskeletal, obstetrical, orthopedics, pediatrics and urology. In this context, it is worth mentioning that multiple studies have recently described the use of handheld ultrasound scanners in diagnosing individuals suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Considering the lack / scarcity of confirmatory tests, these devices have proven useful in quarantining those who displayed pleural wall thickening and lung congestion, a characteristic of pneumonia.



Presently, a number of handheld ultrasound imaging devices, and several device developers are engaged in efforts to further improve their products, incorporating features, such as customized software and mobile applications (designed to display / analyze scanned images), advanced safety provisions, remote patient monitoring and other smart functions. However, a significant proportion of medical professionals have limited, or no, access to these handheld ultrasonography scanners. This, coupled to the fact that nearly 40% of ultrasound scanners in resource-deprived countries are reportedly not fully functional, is an impediment to healthcare. It is also important to note that the cost of handheld / portable scanners is significantly lower than their counterparts.



In addition to other elements, the study includes:

An overview of the current market landscape of the handheld ultrasound imaging devices, providing information on the status of development, application area (abdomen, cardiac, gynecological, pulmonary, urological scanning and others), weight of device, type of transducer array (convex / curved, linear, micro-convex, transvaginal, phased and others), transducer frequency, mode of imaging (brightness, color doppler, motion, power doppler, pulsed wave, tissue harmonic and others), field of view, scanning depth, type of software (smartphone application and customized software application), connectivity provision (universal serial bus (USB), cellular / WiFi and bluetooth), data management feature(s) (internal, external, and cloud / remote monitoring), battery backup and cost of device. In addition, it presents details of the device developers, highlighting year of establishment, company size, type of business model used (B2B and B2C), target market (domestic and domestic and international) and location of headquarters. Further, it highlights the key initiatives taken by the various device developers to tackle the on-going global pandemic of COVID-19.

An in-depth analysis of the contemporary market trends, presented using four schematic representations, including [A] a bubble analysis comparing the leading players engaged in the development of handheld ultrasound imaging devices, based on the parameters, such as application area, mode of imaging, number of devices and company size, [B] a grid representation illustrating the distribution of scanners based on application area, type of transducer array and type of software, [C] an insightful heat map representation, highlighting the distribution of devices on the basis of application area and mode of imaging, and [D] a tree map representation of the handheld ultrasound imaging devices, distributed on the basis of mode of imaging and connectivity provision.

Elaborate profiles of mid-sized / large companies that are engaged in the development of handheld ultrasound imaging scanners. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), details of their respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook

A detailed brand positioning analysis of key industry players, highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as strength of product portfolio, type of software, mode of imaging, connectivity provisions, geographical presence / reach and supplier power of each company.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders in the domain, during the time period 2010-2020 (till April), covering licensing agreements, acquisitions and mergers, research and development agreements, product distribution agreements and other relevant types of deals

An insightful analysis highlighting cost saving potential associated with the use of handheld ultrasound imaging devices, based on information from close to 50 countries, taking into consideration various parameters, such as total number of radiologists, annual salary, number of ultrasound scans performed and increase in efficiency by adoption of these handheld ultrasound imaging devices.

An informed estimate of the global demand for handheld ultrasound imaging devices for the period 2020-2030, taking into account the impact of COVID-19, historical sales of these devices, and annual revenues (generated by sales of these devices) of prominent device manufacturers

A review of the product distribution strategies adopted by different end-users, demand and market attractiveness for handheld ultrasound imaging devices across different types of end-users, including diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals, clinics and others.

An insightful discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the overall handheld ultrasound imaging devices market, along with the key lessons learnt from big pharma players in 2008 recession.

An informative analysis of contemporary Google Trends in the time period between 2015 and 2020 (till April) and insights from the recent news articles related to handheld ultrasound imaging devices, indicating the increasing popularity of this domain.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Status of Development

4.2.2. Analysis by Application Area

4.2.3. Analysis by Weight of Device

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Transducer Array

4.2.5. Analysis by Transducer Frequency

4.2.6. Analysis by Mode of Imaging

4.2.7. Analysis by Scanning Depth

4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Software

4.2.9. Analysis by Connectivity Provisions

4.2.10. Analysis by Data Management Feature(s)

4.2.11. Analysis by Battery Backup

4.2.12. Analysis by Cost of Device

4.3. Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Additional Information

4.4. Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Information on Affiliated Technologies

4.5. Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: List of Manufacturers

4.5.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.5.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.5.3. Analysis by Types of Business Model Used

4.5.4. Analysis by Target Market

4.5.5. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.5.6. Leading Manufacturers: Analysis by Number of Products

4.6. Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Product Competitiveness Analysis

4.7. Leading Manufacturers: 4D Bubble Analysis based on Application area, Mode of Imaging, Number of Devices and Company Size

4.8. Grid Representation: Analysis by Application Area, Type of Transducer Array and Type of Software

4.9. Heat Map Representation: Analysis by Application Area and Mode of Imaging

4.10. Tree Map Representation: Analysis by Mode of Imaging and Connectivity Provision

4.11. World Map Representation: Regional Activity

4.12. Handheld Scanners with Potential for Use during the COVID-19 Pandemic



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Butterfly Network

5.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2. Product Portfolio: Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices

5.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.3. Clarius Mobile Health

5.4. EchoNous

5.5. Fujifilm

5.6. GE Healthcare

5.7. Philips

5.8. WuHan Youkey Bio-Medical Electronics



6. BRAND POSITIONING ANALYSIS OF KEY PLAYERS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: Butterfly Network

6.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: Clarius Mobile Health

6.5. Brand Positioning Matrix: EchoNous

6.6. Brand Positioning Matrix: Fujifilm

6.7. Brand Positioning Matrix: GE Healthcare

6.8. Brand Positioning Matrix: Philips

6.9. Brand Positioning Matrix: WuHan Youkey Bio-Medical Electronics



7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Partnership Models

7.3. Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

7.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

7.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

7.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partner

7.3.5. Analysis by Focus Area

7.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

7.3.7. Regional Analysis

7.3.8. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements



8. COST SAVING ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Key Assumptions

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Key Parameters Influencing the Cost of Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices

8.5. Overall Cost Saving Potential of Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices, 2020-2030

8.6. Cost Saving Potential of Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Analysis by Geography

8.6.1. Cost Saving Potential of Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices in North America, 2020-2030

8.6.2. Cost Saving Potential of Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices in Europe, 2020-2030

8.6.3. Cost Saving Potential of Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, 2020-2030

8.7. Cost Saving Potential of Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Analysis by Economic Strength

8.8. Concluding Remarks: Cost Saving Scenarios



9. DEMAND ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Methodology

9.3. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Demand for Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices

9.4. Overall Global Demand for Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices, 2020-2030

9.5. Global Demand for Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Analysis by Key Industry Players

9.6. Global Demand for Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices: Analysis by End-Users



10. MARKET FORECAST

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market

10.4. Overall Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, 2020-2030

10.5. Concluding Remarks



11. END-USER SPECIFIC OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Methodology

11.3. Distribution Strategies Adopted by Device Developers

11.4. Demand for Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices

11.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis



12. CASE STUDY: IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

12.2.1. Short Term Impact

12.2.2. Long Term Impact

12.3. Future Strategies and Action Plans



13. CONCLUSION



14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



Companies Mentioned



Affidea

Aga Khan University Hospital

Agilent Technologies

Aidmax Medical

Alb Fils Kliniken dual-site hospital

Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence

American International Medical University

Analogic

Arthrex

Australian Centre for Visual Technologies

Beijing Konted Medical Technology

BenQ Medical

Biim Ultrasound

BK Medical

Blue Willow Systems

Boston Scientific

breastIT

Butterfly Network

Carestream Health

CHISON Medical Technologies

CJ Medical

Clarius Mobile Health

Daiichi Sankyo

DiA Imaging Analysis

EchoNous

Emagine Solutions Technology

Erasmus University Medical Center

Esaote

Exo Imaging

Fosun Pharmaceutical

Fujifilm

Fujitsu Australia

GE Healthcare

General Hospital Korea

Guangzhou ICEN Technology

Guangzhou Medsinglong Medical Equipment

Guangzhou Sonostar Technologies

Guangzhou Top Medical Equipment

Guanzhou Yueshen Medical Equipment

Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

Healcerion

Healson Technology

Hologic

Humana

Hunan Runkun Pharmaceutical

Infinite Leap

Inspira Health

Intelligent Ultrasound

Interson Medical Instruments

KindredBio

Kitware

KKR

Klinikum Stuttgart

Kyoto University

Mater Private Hospital

Medical Devices and Testing

Medumo

MicroElastic Ultrasound Systems

Mindray Medical

Ministry of Health, Murcia

Mnchen Klinik

NightBalance

NRW.BANK

NVIDIA

Oxford Enhanced Medical

Paige

Paracelsus Clinics

Partners HealthCare

PeakSonic

Philips

Point-of-care Ultrasound in Resource-limited Environments

PoketSonics

Qingdao Harmony International Trade

Reacts - Innovative Imaging Technologies

Regional Medical Center

Renew Group

RIVANNA

Samsung

Sana Kliniken Leipziger Land Clinic for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine

Savvik Buying Group

Shenzhen Better Instrument

Siemens Healthineers

Somax Systems

Sonoscanner

SonoSim

Sound Technology

The American Nurses Foundation

Toshiba

Uganda Cancer Institute

UltraSee

Ultrasonix Medical Corporation

Ultrasound Podcast

United Nations Population Fund

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

University of Alberta

University of Missouri System

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

VieCuri Medical Center

VINNO

WuHan Youkey Bio-Medical Electronics

Xhale Assurance

Yor Labs

Zaans Medical Center

Ziteo Medical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vglr1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900