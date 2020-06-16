EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JUNE 16, 2020, 12.00 PM (EET/EEST)



The Financial Supervisory Authority has imposed a penalty fee of EUR 45,000 on Evli Fund Management Company Ltd, part of Evli Group, for a delayed flagging notification in 2018. The mutual fund Evli Finnish Small Cap, managed by Evli Fund Management Company Ltd, exceeded the five percent flagging limit in an individual target company on May 2, 2018. Due to a technical error, the flagging notification was not reported until June 5, 2018.

As soon as the error was detected, Evli acted and developed its flagging process to prevent similar errors from occurring in the future. The penalty payment does not have a significant impact on Evli Fund Management Company Ltd's financial position.





