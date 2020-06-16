Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Margarine Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global margarine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.86% during the forecast period.



The market for margarine is being driven by the product's cost-effectiveness. It is a low-cost alternative to butter and other fat-soluble spreads. The use of industrial margarine reduces the cost of end products. In the bakery industry, margarine is widely used as an ingredient in products, such as pastries, doughnuts, and cookies, thus, the bakery sector holds a significant role in the application of industrial margarine.



As the consumers across the world are demanding for clean label and sustainable products, the manufacturers are under the pressure of developing suitable solutions to cater to the market and satisfy the consumer needs. The newly developed margarine products with non-GMO, allergen-free and other beneficial claims are therefore anticipated to drive the market of margarine in the near future



Key Market Trends



Increasing Application in Bakery Industry



Bakery products are an item of mass consumption in view of its low price and high nutrient value. With the rapid growth and changing eating habits of people, bakery products have gained popularity among the masses. This has resulted in an emergence of a large number of small-scale bakeries, and artisanal bakeries across the globe. The industrial margarine is often neutral or mildly flavored so that its regular taste does not overshadow the flavor of the product. Margarine also helps to add volume, texture, and grain to the bakery products and is thus considered by the industries for providing ideal properties to the products. While butter is high in saturated fat, margarine is rich in unsaturated fat and sometimes trans fat. The health effects of saturated fat are highly controversial while those of trans fats are no less. Therefore, many bakers are opting for trans-fat-free margarine brands and select products made with healthy oils, such as olive oil to obtain the best baking results, which is anticipated to promote the market growth in the near future.



Europe holds the Largest Share in Margarine Market



The global margarine market is dominated by Europe, which holds the largest market share. It is followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa. Europe is the largest consumer of margarine, especially due to the high consumption in food processing. Furthermore, Germany and France are the largest consumers in Europe. North America is the second-largest consumer of margarine. Developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific and South America, are constantly growing at a high rate of consumption. China and India are the largest producers and consumers of margarine, in the Asia-Pacific region.



Competitive Landscape



Major players in the market have a broad geographical presence and an extensive product portfolio, to cater to numerous foodservice operators, retail, and industrial demands. This factor assists the company to maintain a strong foothold in the market. The major players in the global margarine market include Bunge, BRF SA, Upfield BV, Richardson International Limited, and Fuji Oil Co. Ltd amongst others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product type

5.1.1 Traditional margarine

5.1.2 Liquid margarine

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Usage

5.2.1 Spreadable

5.2.2 Non-spreadable

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Retail

5.3.2 Food Service

5.3.3 Industrial

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Spain

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 India

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Associated British Foods

6.4.2 Conagra Brands Inc.

6.4.3 Fuji Oil Co. Ltd

6.4.4 Bunge Limited

6.4.5 Wilmar International

6.4.6 Upfield BV

6.4.7 Puratos NV

6.4.8 BRF SA



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rweci5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900