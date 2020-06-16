At the Annual General Meeting, the annual report and the financial statements for 2019 were approved.

The Supervisory Board's motion to the effect that the Bank be authorised to acquire Jyske Bank shares was adopted.

The motions proposed by the Supervisory Board, cf. items d.1 – d.12 of the agenda, were all adopted. As the members in general meeting with a right to vote represented less than 90% of the share capital, an extraordinary general meeting will be called for the purpose of final adoption of the motions proposed under items d.5-d.12 as these all concern amendments to the Articles of Association. Notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be given in a separate corporate announcement and will be available at Jyske Bank’s website.

Elected as new Shareholders’ Representatives were Caspar Rose (Vanløse), Lone Træholt (Hjørring), Peter Bartram (Holte) and Rasmus Niebuhr (Ikast). The 29 Shareholders' Representatives who sought re-election were all re-elected.

Per Schnack (Holte) was re-elected and Bente Overgaard (Hellerup) was elected to Jyske Bank’s Supervisory Board.

In addition, Ernst & Young Revisionspartnerselskab was elected.

Finally, Sven Buhrkall resigned from the Supervisory Board as indicated in the announcement of 28.01.2020.

At the subsequent meeting of Shareholders' Representatives, Jens A. Borup (Skagen), Kurt Bligaard Pedersen (London) and Rina Asmussen (Klampenborg) were re-elected to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board elected Kurt Bligaard Pedersen as its chairman and Philip Baruch as its deputy chairman.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

