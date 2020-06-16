Pune, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft cabin interior market size is predicted to reach USD 35.36 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The following market is expected to decline significantly in 2020 due to the COVID-19 impact and hence the 2020-2027 CAGR is high. The aviation industry has incurred a revenue loss of around USD 27.06 billion this year. This, in turn, will negatively impact the growth of the market.

The increasing necessity to improve the overall passenger travel experience can be a vital factor in boosting the aircraft cabin interior market revenue in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the surge in commercial aircraft deliveries owing to the growing air traffic passengers in the developed as well as developing countries will create new opportunities for the aircraft cabin interior growth during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing focus of airlines towards improving passengers’ travel experience is expected to have a positive impact on this market share in the foreseeable future.







As per the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Seats, Cabin Lightening, In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity, Windows and Windshields, Galley and Lavatory, and Others interior panels, storage bins), By Class (First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class), By Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Business Jets, and Regional Transport Aircraft), By End User (OEM and Aftermarket), and Region Forecast till 2027” the market size stood at USD 27.06 billion in 2019.

The market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players in detail. Deep analysis about market status, competition pattern, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird’s eye view prospect of industrial development and characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing the unrivalled data in well-organized manner.

Market Driver:

Rising Innovation in Aviation Industry to Influence Market Trajectory

One of the major aircraft cabin interior market trends involves the innovation in cabin design and technologies by OEMs. The growing emphasis on cabin storage technology along with hardware technologies such as Active Noise Control technology, seat automation, air filtration system, and development of new material and components for different aircraft cabin interior systems will bolster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of IoT for cabin crew members in aircrafts will subsequently aid the expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising development and innovation in aircrafts to enhance passengers experience by leading market players will favor market growth in the foreseeable future. For instance, in February 2019, The Germany based RECARO Aircraft Seating an independent division of RECARO Holding GmbH launched a new logistic hub in Schwäbisch Hall. This center is opened to ramp up the development of innovative aircraft seating components. The company invested USD 17.03 million for the opening of its new logistic center.







Regional Analysis

Increasing Passenger Air Traffic to Favor Growth in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 9.08 billion in 2019 and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in region is attributed to the surge in passengers and high demand for commercial aircrafts. Moreover, the presence of major advanced OEMs will aid the expansion of the market in North America. Europe is predicted to witness high growth rate in the forthcoming years owing to the owing the presence of major market players such as RECARO Holding GmbH, Thales Group, and Lufthansa Systems. Asia Pacific is predicted to rise rapidly due to the increasing commercial aircraft deliveries in as India and China.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Aircraft Cabin Interior Market are:

Astronics Corporation

Cobham PLC

Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation)

Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo Inc.

Haeco Americas

Honeywell International Inc.





Key Development:

March 2019 – RECARO Aircraft Seating, an independent division of RECARO Holding GmbH headquartered in Germany, announced the investment of USD 74.02 million for the research and development of business class seating.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Seats Cabin Lightening Windows and Windshields Galley and Lavatory In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Class First Class Business Class Premium Economy Class Economy Class Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Aircraft Type Narrow Body Aircraft Wide-Body Aircraft Business Jets Regional Transport Aircraft Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific The Middle East Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!!!





