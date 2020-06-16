Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Car Sharing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The car sharing market is poised to grow by $ 7.65 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The report on the car sharing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the stringent government regulations regarding emission control and growing adoption of urban mobility due to increasing traffic congestion and pollution. In addition, stringent government regulations regarding emission control is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The car sharing market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing investments in car sharing by automobile manufacturers as one of the prime reasons driving the car sharing market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading car sharing market vendors that include Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, Communauto Inc., Lyft Inc., Mobility Cooperative, Modo Co-operative, Orix Corp., and Zipcar Inc.. Also, the car sharing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Business - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Individual - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.
  • BMW AG
  • Carshare Australia Pty Ltd.
  • Cityhop
  • Communauto Inc.
  • Lyft Inc.
  • Mobility Cooperative
  • Modo Co-operative
  • Orix Corp.
  • Zipcar Inc.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cj4wuo

