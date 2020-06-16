NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the purchase cost of solar panels witnessed an 80% slump, from 1980 to 2010. The prices declined by another 50% during 2015–2019, from $0.70/Watt (W) to $0.35/W. This is one of the major factors which would help the global solar street lighting market grow from $5.7 billion in 2019, to $14.6 billion by 2030, at a 9.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.



With the decreasing prices, it is becoming easier for government as well as private organizations to procure photovoltaic (PV) panels. In addition, with sunlight being the most abundantly available electricity generation natural resource, its utilization, to power street lights, is rising around the world. Moreover, solar is one of the cleanest forms of energy, as electricity generation via this method produces almost no harmful emissions.

Asia-Pacific (APAC ) is currently the largest region in the solar street lighting market, and the situation won’t change till 2030. The region is at the top of the world in terms of solar energy production; the International Energy Agency (IEA) says that China accounted for around 42.8%of the total installed capacity of PV panels in the world in 2018. Moreover, in 2019, China constructed a 1-km solar highway, with PV panels embedded beneath a type of transparent concrete. The electricity generated by this highway is being used to power street lights, surveillance cameras, billboards, and toll booths.

Client Wins Being Seen by Players as Definite Measure for Sustained Growth

Companies offering solar street lighting solutions are rapidly pursuing client contracts, in order to better their fortunes by supplying an increasing number of panels, lights, and other components.

For instance, SolarOne Solutions Inc. won a contract to install 80 off-grid solar street lights at the Eagle Butte community center, in January 2020. The lights to be supplied work entirely on the power produced by the sun, therefore have zero carbon footprint.

In the same vein, in June 2019, 20 Philips SunStay solar street lights were installed at the Infanta Elena Park in Seville, Spain, by Signify N.V. Each of these compact lighting installations consists of a luminaire, solar panel,battery, and charge controller, which makes it easy to install and repair.

