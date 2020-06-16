Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Magnetic Separator Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Magnetic Separator Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include advancements in magnetic separation technology, increasing recycling rates across the globe, and increasing use of superconducting magnets in magnetic separators.
Based on the product type, the market is segregated into magnetic seperation rack, and magnetic separation tray.
By magnet type, the market is fragmented into permanent magnets, self cleaning magnets, and electromagnets.
On the basis of type, the market is classified into standalone magnetic separators and magnetic separator equipment. In addition, standalone magnetic separators is categorized into bars & rods, filters, grates, plates, pulleys, chutes & humps, plates, and other standalone magnetic separators. Other standalone magnetic separators segment is divided into bullet/pipe magnets, cascade magnets, wedge magnets, and strip magnets. Magnetic separator equipment is segmented into magnetic roller separator, magnetic drum seperator, magnetic pulley seperator, magnetic overband/ cross belt seperator, square magnetic separator, eddy current separators, tubular magnetic separator, and magnetic coolant seperator.
With respect to the end user, the market is segmented into food & beverages, metal and mineral mining, mining, recycling, chemical & pharmaceutical, hospitals, acadamic & research institutes, processing industries, diagnostics laboratories, biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, glass & textile, ceramics, paper, and plastics, and other end users. Other end users is divided into power & energy, oil & gas, and construction.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Latin America
Rest of the World
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Advancements in Magnetic Separation Technology
3.1.2 Increasing Recycling Rates Across the Globe
3.1.3 Increasing use of Superconducting Magnets in Magnetic Separators
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Magnetic Separator Market, By Product Type
4.1 Magnetic Seperation Rack
4.2 Magnetic Seperation Tray
5 Magnetic Separator Market, By Magnet Type
5.1 Permanent Magnets
5.2 Self Cleaning Magnets
5.3 Electromagnets
6 Magnetic Separator Market, By Type
6.1 Standalone Magnetic Separators
6.1.1 Bars & Rods
6.1.2 Filters
6.1.3 Grates
6.1.4 Plates
6.1.5 Pulleys
6.1.6 Chutes & Humps
6.1.7 Plates
6.1.8 Other Standalone Magnetic Separators
6.1.8.1 Bullet/Pipe Magnets
6.1.8.2 Cascade Magnets
6.1.8.3 Wedge Magnets
6.1.8.4 Strip Magnets
6.2 Magnetic Separator Equipment
6.2.1 Magnetic Roller Separator
6.2.2 Magnetic Drum Seperato
6.2.3 Magnetic Pulley Seperator
6.2.4 Magnetic Overband/ Cross Belt Seperator
6.2.5 Square Magnetic Separator
6.2.6 Eddy Current Separators
6.2.7 Tubular Magnetic Separator
6.2.8 Magnetic Coolant Seperator
7 Magnetic Separator Market, By Material Type
7.1 Wet Type
7.2 Dry Type
8 Magnetic Separator Market, By Cleaning Type
8.1 Automatic
8.2 Manual
9 Magnetic Separator Market, By Components
9.1 Feed Hopper
9.2 Conveyor Belt
9.3 Magnet
9.4 Collection Tank
10 Magnetic Separator Market, By Sales Channel
10.1 Aftermarket
10.2 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
11 Magnetic Separator Market, By Intensity
11.1 High Intensity
11.2 Low Intensity
11.3 Medium Intensity
12 Magnetic Separator Market, By Application
12.1 Protein Purification & Isolation
12.2 Cell Analysis
12.3 DNA/RNA Purification
12.4 Epigenetics
13 Magnetic Separator Market, By End User
13.1 Food & Beverages
13.2 Metal And Mineral Mining
13.3 Mining
13.4 Recycling
13.5 Chemical & Pharmaceutical
13.6 Hospitals
13.7 Acadamic & Research Institutes
13.8 Processing Industries
13.9 Diagnostics Laboratories
13.10 Biotechnology Companies
13.11 Clinical Research Organizations
13.12 Glass & Textile
13.13 Ceramics, Paper, and Plastics
13.14 Other End Users
13.14.1 Power & Energy
13.14.2 Oil & Gas
13.14.3 Construction
14 Magnetic Separator Market, By Geography
14.1 North America
14.2 Europe
14.3 Asia Pacific
14.4 Middle East
14.5 Latin America
14.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
15 Key Player Activities
15.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
15.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
15.3 Product Launch & Expansions
15.4 Other Activities
16 Leading Companies
16.1 Bunting Magnetics
16.2 Eclipse Magnetics
16.3 Eriez Manufacturing Co.
16.4 GIAMAG Technologies AS
16.5 GouDSMit Magnetics
16.6 Henan Caesar Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd
16.7 Industrial Magnetics
16.8 Innovative Magnetic Technologies
16.9 Jupiter Magnetics
16.10 K.W. Supply Magneetsystemen
16.11 Longi Magnet
16.12 Malvern Engineering
16.13 Metso
16.14 Multotec
16.15 Nippon Magnetics
16.16 STEINERT Elektromagnetbau GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u541o1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
