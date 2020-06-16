Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:



Irish Continental Group 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



[ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments



[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights



[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name:



Marathon Asset Management LLP City and country of registered office (if applicable):



London, UK 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:



See attached breakdown 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:



12 June 2020 6. Date on which issuer notified:



15 June 2020 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



7% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.89 0 6.89 186,849,390 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.56 0 7.56







9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares



ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights



Direct







Indirect







Direct







Indirect



Ordinary Shares (IE00BLP58571) 12,878,846 6.89 SUBTOTAL A 12,878,846 6.89 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights None SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights None SUBTOTAL B.2





10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ X ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

12. Additional informationxvi:

Breakdown of Holdings:

Custodian Nominal Bank of New York Mellon 2,579,866 Brown Brothers Harriman 676,132 BNP Paribas 7,833 JP Morgan Chase 400,291 Northern Trust 5,619,729 State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston 4,816,449 Total 14,100,300

The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management LLP. The provided breakdown of holdings refer to the total number of shares in the Issuer controlled by Marathon Asset Management LLP but the firm only has authority to vote in connection with 12,878,846 shares.

Done at London, UK on 15 June 2020.

﻿