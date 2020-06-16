Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil And Gas Midstream - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Oil and Gas Midstream market is growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018 to 2027. Rising interest for pipeline services owing to upcoming oil and gas projects is likely to drive the growth of the market. However, under-utilization of the gas fired power plants in some regions, is restraining the market growth.



Midstream sector is one of the three links in the oil and gas value chain, it encloses the companies that work together to help a market operate efficiently. The midstream sector plays a major role in the oil and gas industry by helping transport and transforms raw hydrocarbons produced by a well into usable materials for refineries and petrochemical plants.



Based on sector, transportation is likely to have a huge demand owing to growing demand of refined products. Moreover, the supply of oil and gas in different regions is expected to exceed the existing transportation capacity, requiring expansions, as well as construction of new pipelines. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have lucrative growth in the forecast period due to huge demand from regions like India, China, and Australia.



Some of the key players in oil and gas midstream Market include Chevron Corporation, BP PLC, APA Group, Enbridge Pipelines Inc, Halliburton Company, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, EnLink Midstream LLC, and Baker Hughes Company.



Sectors Covered:

Storage and Terminals

Transportation

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

