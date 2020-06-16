Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil And Gas Midstream - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Oil and Gas Midstream market is growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018 to 2027. Rising interest for pipeline services owing to upcoming oil and gas projects is likely to drive the growth of the market. However, under-utilization of the gas fired power plants in some regions, is restraining the market growth.
Midstream sector is one of the three links in the oil and gas value chain, it encloses the companies that work together to help a market operate efficiently. The midstream sector plays a major role in the oil and gas industry by helping transport and transforms raw hydrocarbons produced by a well into usable materials for refineries and petrochemical plants.
Based on sector, transportation is likely to have a huge demand owing to growing demand of refined products. Moreover, the supply of oil and gas in different regions is expected to exceed the existing transportation capacity, requiring expansions, as well as construction of new pipelines. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have lucrative growth in the forecast period due to huge demand from regions like India, China, and Australia.
Some of the key players in oil and gas midstream Market include Chevron Corporation, BP PLC, APA Group, Enbridge Pipelines Inc, Halliburton Company, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, EnLink Midstream LLC, and Baker Hughes Company.
Sectors Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Oil And Gas Midstream Market, By Sector
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Storage and Terminals
5.3 Transportation
6 Global Oil And Gas Midstream Market, By Geography
6.1 Introduction
6.2 North America
6.2.1 US
6.2.2 Canada
6.2.3 Mexico
6.3 Europe
6.3.1 Germany
6.3.2 UK
6.3.3 Italy
6.3.4 France
6.3.5 Spain
6.3.6 Rest of Europe
6.4 Asia Pacific
6.4.1 Japan
6.4.2 China
6.4.3 India
6.4.4 Australia
6.4.5 New Zealand
6.4.6 South Korea
6.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
6.5 South America
6.5.1 Argentina
6.5.2 Brazil
6.5.3 Chile
6.5.4 Rest of South America
6.6 Middle East & Africa
6.6.1 Saudi Arabia
6.6.2 UAE
6.6.3 Qatar
6.6.4 South Africa
6.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
7 Key Developments
7.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
7.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
7.3 New Product Launch
7.4 Expansions
7.5 Other Key Strategies
8 Company Profiling
8.1 Chevron Corporation
8.2 BP PLC
8.3 APA Group
8.4 Enbridge Pipelines Inc
8.5 Halliburton Company
8.6 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
8.7 EnLink Midstream LLC
8.8 Baker Hughes Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p6p410
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
