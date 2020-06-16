Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Simulators Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Simulators market is expected to reach $33.82 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2026. Simulator is a machine designed to provide a realistic imitation of the controls and operation of a vehicle, aircraft, or other complex system, used for training purposes.
Factors such as growing demand for pilots in the aviation industry and reduction in military budgets of developed economies are driving the market growth. However, longer product lifecycle and lack of interoperability is restraining the market growth.
On the basis of platform, the airborne segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the complexity and risk involved in aircraft and requirement of training for pilots to familiarize themselves with the latest equipment and systems in the use of new aircraft in the military.
The key vendors mentioned are VSTEP Simulation, TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (Textron Inc.), Thales Group, RUAG Group, Rheinmetall AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., FRASCA International Inc., FlightSafety International (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), FAAC Incorporated, Cubic Corporation, Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Company) and CAE Inc.
Solutions Covered:
Platforms Covered:
Types Covered:
Techniques Covered:
Deployments Covered:
Applications Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Simulators Market, By Solution
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Services
5.3 Products
6 Global Simulators Market, By Platform
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Airborne
6.3 Land
6.4 Maritime
7 Global Simulators Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Vessel Traffic Control Simulators
7.3 Land Forces Training Simulators
7.4 Healthcare Simulator
7.5 Full Mission Flight Simulators
7.6 Full Mission Bridge Simulators
7.7 Full Flight Simulators
7.8 Flight Training Devices
7.9 Fixed Base Simulators
7.10 Driving Simulators
7.11 Disaster Management Simulator
7.12 Air Traffic Control Simulators
8 Global Simulators Market, By Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Synthetic Environment Simulation
8.3 Live, Virtual & Constructive Simulation
8.4 Gaming Simulation
9 Global Simulators Market, By Deployment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 On-Premises
9.3 Cloud
10 Global Simulators Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Military Training
10.3 Commercial Training
11 Global Simulators Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Oil and Gas
11.3 Manufacturing
11.4 Healthcare
11.5 Electronics
11.6 Automotive
11.7 Aerospace and Defense
12 Global Simulators Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Strategic Benchmarking
14 Vendors Landscape
14.1 VSTEP Simulation
14.2 TRU Simulation + Training Inc (Textron Inc)
14.3 Thales Group
14.4 RUAG Group
14.5 Rheinmetall AG
14.6 L3Harris Technologies Inc
14.7 FRASCA International Inc
14.8 FlightSafety International (Berkshire Hathaway Inc)
14.9 FAAC Incorporated
14.10 Cubic Corporation
14.11 Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Company)
14.12 CAE Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sudf4n
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: