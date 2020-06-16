TORONTO, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto-based fintech KOHO has added the support of Google Pay to their no-fee banking app today. KOHO users now have the support of using their KOHO prepaid Visa card on Google, Apple and Samsung Pay for contactless payments.



“Our users have eagerly requested the convenience of Google Pay, and we are happy to answer that call today,” remarked Aaron Cheng, VP of Product for KOHO. “The integration of Google Pay now offers all of our Android users the connected benefit of accessibility, and rounds out our digital wallet offering alongside Apple and Samsung Pay.”

KOHO users on Android devices can now seamlessly add either their physical or virtual KOHO cards to Google Pay, and enjoy an easy and minimalistic payment experience at merchants around the globe.

To add your KOHO card to Google Pay, simply click Add New Card within the Google Pay app and hold your KOHO card up to the camera window. Quick and easy, and you can ditch your wallet or purse at home.

About KOHO

KOHO is a new era of banking on a mission to make the financial system transparent and intuitive. KOHO offers a full-service account with no hidden fees. The account comes with a prepaid Visa card that earns cash back on every purchase, and an integrated app that helps users spend smart and save more.

brittany@koho.ca