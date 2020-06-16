BETHESDA, Md., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank announced today the appointment of Sam Pepper as Chief Operating Officer and Jeff Curry as Chief Risk Officer effective June 15, 2020. These new roles will join the bank’s senior leadership team in strengthening the overall operational and strategic management of the bank, and will report directly to the CEO.



As Chief Operating Officer, Sam Pepper will manage all operations of the Bank, providing leadership to ensure proper controls, administrative and reporting procedures are in place to effectively grow and maintain operating efficiencies and profitability. As a member of Executive Management, he will contribute to achieving continued financial performance and growth in market share.

Prior to joining EagleBank, Pepper was President and CEO of UFS Bancorp & Unibank for Savings, and served as a board member for the Holding Company and Bank. He also served as EVP/Commercial Banking President for Equity Bank in Wichita, Kansas. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Western New England College and an MBA from Long Island University.

“EagleBank stands out for their community focus and relationship FIRST culture. I am very excited and humbled to join such a dynamic team and organization,” stated Sam Pepper. “The strong positive culture will provide the opportunity to put my skills and experience to work,” he continued.

As Chief Risk Officer, Jeff Curry will be responsible for the risk management operations of the company to include risk identification, mitigation and compliance. He will oversee the management and evaluation of the Bank’s risks internally and externally, and will deliver these assessments to the leadership team.

“EagleBank is one of the strongest locally-owned banks in the DC metro area, and in the Mid-Atlantic region,” stated Jeff Curry. “I am very pleased to be joining the senior team and am excited to be part of the Bank’s continuing success story as it grows beyond $10 billion in total assets.”

Prior to joining EagleBank, Curry was Managing Director for the Risk and Finance Advisory Practice in Deloitte’s Banking and Capital Markets Group, where he focused on the development of ERM and risk-category-specific governance structures and management frameworks. He also served as Managing Director at FTI Consulting. Curry holds a B.S. in Finance and Accounting and an M.S. in Finance-Investments and Capital Markets from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

“We are pleased to welcome Sam Pepper and Jeff Curry to our executive leadership team at the bank,” said Susan Riel, President and CEO of EagleBank. “Their respective skills and experience are a great fit for EagleBank and both of them will work very closely with senior leadership in executing on the Bank’s strategy,” Ms. Riel added.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 20 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

EagleBank Contact

Vikki Kayne,

Chief Marketing Officer

301.986.1800







