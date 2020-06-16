InfoComm Connected 2020 — MADISON, Wis., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at InfoComm Connected 2020, Mediasite announces an advanced integration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to make it easier than ever before to deliver hybrid learning to students this fall.

“Web and video conference systems like Zoom are being used prolifically by schools from primary to collegiate levels to facilitate the new normal for teaching and learning,” said Elizabeth Collins, SVP of Sonic Foundry, maker of Mediasite. “The coming academic year will include an essential mix of flipped lectures and real-time discussions delivered live with video technology like Mediasite and collaborative conferencing tools. Mediasite recognizes that the market dynamics are rapidly changing in this new world, and we are committed to evolving and innovating to meet the ever-changing needs. The latest Mediasite-Zoom integration gives users more ubiquitous ability to record content, schedule recordings and decide what content will most benefit from the full functionality of being uploaded into Mediasite.”

Scale video use with more administrative functionality

Schools are creating massive amounts of educational videos. However, not every meeting needs to be recorded. The advanced integration, which expands on Mediasite’s already popular Zoom Marketplace App, allows for a more seamless and automated workflow between Zoom, Mediasite and a school’s LMS.

The latest integration creates the following, streamlined workflow for hybrid learning:

The Zoom meeting is scheduled, and the instructor decides whether it should be sent to Mediasite. The instructor also has the option to tag it with the appropriate LMS course.

Instructors and students meet in person and via Zoom for live lectures and/or collaborative discussions.

The Zoom recordings are automatically uploaded into the appropriate course folder in Mediasite alongside their other valuable videos. Mediasite distributes the lecture to students directly in their LMS where they are most comfortable.

Any captions created by Zoom will automatically be migrated to Mediasite allowing your imported video to be accessible to students.

This allows all video content to be managed in one secure and searchable place in Mediasite. Plus, the Zoom recordings benefit from the full functionality of Mediasite – accessibility tools like closed captioning and transcription capabilities, robust search, video and caption editing tools, anytime and anywhere publishing, interactivity options to track viewer engagement and back-end analytics.

Look for this latest Mediasite-Zoom integration in time to be up and running for the fall semester. Stay tuned for more announcements to come, additional enhancements are in design for later in the year.

Mediasite is a highly-automated and integrated video platform that facilitates hybrid learning in this new digital-first world. Trusted by 1,700 schools in 65 countries, Mediasite quickly and cost-effectively scales the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Mediasite’s solutions create the most engaging, data-rich and personalized learning experiences possible as students and instructors collaborate from a distance.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

© 2020 Sonic Foundry, Inc.

