Selbyville, Delaware, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global HVAC controls market was valued at USD 14.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to record a CAGR of 12.2% over 2019-2026. The burgeoning construction sector across the globe will add substantial momentum to the sales of HVAC controls in the approaching years. Growing demand for efficient temperature management solutions is encouraging the installation of HVAC systems across commercial and residential establishments.

The report also includes insights pertaining to the key aspects such as growth drivers and challenges alongside the various updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic that will play a key role in determining the market growth in the coming years. The report is inclusive of other pivotal parameters such as the market trends, market share, and market valuations that will influence the worldwide industry over the forecast timeline. A detailed study of the key market players and their product portfolio are also highlighted in the report. Furthermore, the report outlines the potential growth opportunities over the estimated timeframe which are slated to boost the revenue graph of the participating enterprises of this business space.

The International Construction Market Survey reveals that worldwide construction industry registered a growth rate of nearly 3.5% in 2017, which grew to approximately 3.9% in 2018. In addition, the 2017 annual report of European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) unveiled that construction activity in Europe grew by 2.2% in 2016, reaching a valuation of about EUR 1,278 billion. Similar growth trends across various regions are expected to proliferate the demand for HVAC controls in the upcoming years. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, and rise in disposable income are complementing the industry outlook.

For the record, Heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technology used to regulate room temperature, humidity, and air drift in a special area. The primary goal of these systems is to provide thermal comfort and optimal air quality.

Although, the global HVAC controls market is projected to witness commendable gains in the future years, the high installation cost of such technology is likely to negatively impact the growth graph in the coming years.

COVID-19 impact on the overall HVAC controls industry:

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the worldwide HVAC controls industry with the major manufacturing facilities remaining shut for a prolonged duration across China, Japan, U.S., and Europe. This has led to a slowdown in the production of HVAC equipment across the globe. Lockdown imposed by governments for stopping the spread of COVID-19 has not only brought the manufacturing industry to a halt, but has also withheld consumer demand for HVAC equipment.

Top regional contributors:

Speaking of the regional terrain, the global HVAC controls market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Among these, North America holds a significant market share owing to rapid commercialization and industrialization in the region.

Asia Pacific HVAC controls market is anticipated to show tremendous growth over the analysis period, supported by the thriving construction sector, rapid urbanization, and significant increase in disposable income among the people in the region.

The worldwide HVAC market is segmented on the basis of component, system, application, region, and competitive landscape.

