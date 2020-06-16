SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.25 per common share.



“This equates to a payout ratio of approximately 71% on 2020 first quarter’s Funds Available for Distribution,” said Greg Stapley, CareTrust’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Further, with contractual cash rents collected coming in at 99.5% for June and 99.5% for the second quarter, our recently-increased dividend remains safe and sound,” he added.

The quarterly dividend will be paid on July 15, 2020, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2020.

About CareTrust REIT™

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com .

