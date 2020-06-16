



Heidelberg, Germany, June 16, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that it will release first quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results and recent corporate developments.

The conference call will be available via phone and webcast. To access the first quarter results call, please dial +1-646-741-3167 for U.S. callers, or +44 (0) 2071 928338 for international callers, and reference conference ID 8594214 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call please visit the “Investors” section of company’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/ . A replay of the call will be archived on the Affimed website for 30 days after the call.

BMO Conference Participation

Affimed also announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adi Hoess, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 23, at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp?/ . A replay of the fireside chat will be archived on the Affimed website for 30 days following the event.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. The company is currently enrolling patients into a registration-directed study of AFM13 for CD30-positive relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma and into a Phase 1/2a dose escalation/expansion study of AFM24 for the treatment of advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Alex Fudukidis

Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com

Tel: (917) 436-8102