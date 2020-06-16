Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) market worldwide will grow by a projected US$70 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Polymer-based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 11.6% and reach a market size of US$79.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Polymer-based market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 9.3% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$2.6 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$2.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets.



In Japan, the Polymer-based segment will reach a market size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 15.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Adex Systems Inc.

BASF SE

Dryvit Systems, Inc.

Durabond Products Limited

Durock Alfacing International Limited

Master Wall Inc.

Omega Products International

Owens Corning

Parex USA, Inc.

RMAX

Saint-Gobain

SFS Group AG

Sto SE & Co. KGaA

Terraco Group

Wacker Chemie AG

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS)

Market Outlook

EIFS Market in the Residential Sector

Global Competitor Market Shares

Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Drivers & Restraints

Rising Need to Reduce Energy Consumption to Drive Opportunities

Environmental Concerns Over Greenhouse Gas Emissions to Spur Growth

Improvemnet in Construction Spending Augurs Well for Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vvpia

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900