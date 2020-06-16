MIGDAL HA’EMEK, Israel, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTC: PVNNF), (the “Company”), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced that its Sicrys™ ink was successfully used to deliver exceptional results in HiperLAM - a European Union-funded program to laser print RFID antennas and fingerprint sensors.

The HiperLAM project is focused on demonstrating superior cost and speed performance in end-to-end processes featuring laser-based additive manufacturing. Two key applications requiring high resolution printed conductive metallic lines are studied. Laser printed RFID antennas and laser printed fingerprint sensors. The project received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Program under Grant Agreement No. 723879.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “We are happy to yet again join hands with some of the leading researchers and commercial companies in the world to develop new digital additive manufacturing technologies. This time we focus on LIFT – Laser Induced Forward Transfer technology. This technology enables printing in both solid and liquid phase, down to 10 µm in resolution, a variety of materials are supported and no use of nozzles. We provided our specially designed ink to accommodate the unique needs of the technology and I'm happy to share the results were very impressive. The lines width achieved is around 90 µm and the pitch is around 20 µm. The printed samples are of excellent quality, with low resistance and suitable for high frequency band applications.”

One of the leading partners in this program is NTUA - National Technical University of Athens. Professor Ioanna Zergioti from the School of Applied Mathematics and Physical Sciences commented, “Our collaboration with PV Nano Cell (PVN) resulted in new scientific results but also in new products. This combination is very difficult to achieve and we thank the team from PVN for their contribution to deliver high quality work and producing new inks for the digital printing process.”

PV Nano Cell’s Chief of Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich commented, “Demonstrating commercial capabilities of the LIFT technology is of high importance to PV Nano Cell as we develop additional additive manufacturing products for conductive printing. We believe there is great potential in using lasers to print and that this technology is complementary to inkjet printing. We've already started to formulate new partnerships in this area and look forward to growing the business with yet another, new and exciting potential growth engine.”

About NTUA

The National Technical University of Athens is among the oldest higher education institutions of Greece and the most prestigious among engineering schools. NTUA is divided into nine academic schools, eight being for the engineering disciplines, including architecture, and one for applied sciences (mathematics and physics). The Department of Applied Physics of the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) has a renowned research activity on laser – materials processing for optoelectronic applications. Among the main achievements of the NTUA group are the Laser fabrication of organic thin film transistors, organic photovoltaics and sensors and the laser sintering/curing of micro and nanostructures (silver, copper) for a wide range of applications, including interconnections. Moreover, NTUA has vast experience in coordinating and successfully implementing EU funded projects and Industrial collaborations.

About PV Nano Cell

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and copper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

