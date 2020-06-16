CHARLESTON, S.C. , June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Moovila , the world’s leading intelligent work management platform

WHAT: Will host a webinar about the steps HR leaders can take to plan and manage through crises.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. MT/11:00 a.m. PT)

WHERE: To register, visit https://bit.ly/3f8GjB7 .

DETAILS:

2020 brought with it a host of unforeseen variables, catching most HR teams off guard and unprepared. Navigating everything from a global pandemic to civil unrest, many leaders are uncertain about what happens next.

During this webinar, Mike Psenka, CEO of Moovila and change communications consultant Jason Seiden will consider the responsibility HR shoulders in restoring structure and confidence and how to proceed from here. They will explain how to get out of the tactics and develop a smart plan that others will follow by creating work management plans that have deadline integrity, accurately forecasting outcomes amidst uncertainty, identifying and addressing hidden risks and eliminating communication roadblocks to increase accountability. Session attendees will learn how a smart, straightforward approach will help make the future more manageable.

To register for this informative session, visit https://bit.ly/3f8GjB7 .

About Moovila

Moovila connects people and work in a single integrated environment bringing intelligence, automation and insights into a collaborative work platform. Moovila models and manages workflows while seamlessly integrating the real-life capacity and schedules of the people and resources delivering the work.