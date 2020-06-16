Selbyville, Delaware, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The U.S. commercial water heater market revenue is poised to cross USD 670 Million by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing demand for water heating along with growing installation of various central water heating systems will encourage the product deployment in the forecast timeline.

Simple design and easy installation characteristics of storage type commercial water heating units are expected to propel the business growth. These systems are available in varying range of capacities making them suitable for a wide application purpose. The growing demand for large capacity water heaters across several commercial establishments will drive the storage systems market growth in the forthcoming years.

Water heater across the commercial applications has witnessed a substantial growth from 30 – 100 liters capacity water heaters segment owing to rising hot water requirements primarily across hospitals, hotels and shopping complexes. Easy installations along with multiple control options will make the product more demanding during the forecast period. Replacement of conventional systems with advanced models will further accelerate the business growth.

Some of the major findings in U.S. commercial water heater market report include:

Growing demand for energy efficient water heating systems across commercial buildings to reduce monthly energy expenses will drive the business growth

Replacement of traditional water heating systems with energy efficient units is growing to meet the energy efficiency standards for commercial establishments.

Cold climatic conditions in several states of U.S. will boost the installation of water heating solutions.

Key players operating in U.S. commercial water heater market include General Electric Appliances, Rheem Manufacturing Company, and Armstrong International, Inc. etc.

Gas water heaters segment are expected to witness over 5% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. Greater flow rates along with higher efficiency will encourage the adoption of gas-based water heater system over other alternatives. In addition, soaring requirement for a system to reduce the electricity bill expenses and produce significant savings than the conventional system will positively enhance the U.S. commercial water heater market outlook from gas water heaters.

Government investment toward establishment of energy efficient buildings coupled with rapid expansion of infrastructure have stimulated a considerable growth across the U.S. commercial water heater industry. Instant heating systems are witnessing significant market penetration owing to low power consumption and point-of-use application. The growing population and ongoing migration across suburban areas have led to a considerable increase in the product demand. Rapid commercial expansion coupled with urbanization has further instituted a favorable business scenario.

Seasonal space heating demand and soaring tourism industry will drive the South Atlantic water heating demand. The region includes major tourism dependent economies including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and others. The water heating demand ran parallel with growing nonresidential projects including retail, offices, hotels, education, healthcare and warehouses. Robust commercial development will result in deployment of large number of energy efficient instant water heaters across the South Atlantic region over the forecast timeline.

