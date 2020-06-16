LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireRight , a top-tier provider of global employment background checks, is partnering with Appriss Insights , a leader in wholesale data solutions, to help employers reduce workforce risk and provide them with innovative post-hire arrest monitoring technology.



The partnership between HireRight and Appriss is built on a shared commitment to mitigate person-based risk by providing employers accurate and timely arrest information to keep their employees and workplaces safe. Appriss partners with Consumer Reporting Agency (CRA) partners like HireRight to offer solutions that strengthen pre-hire screening and post-hire monitoring capabilities.

Demonstrating the strength of this relationship, HireRight recently released its Arrest Record Monitoring solution, powered by Appriss’ industry-leading incarceration database. HireRight is the first organization to partner with Appriss Insights to offer continuous monitoring with verification. This solution sends alerts to background screening providers for every verified arrest of an employed individual. This information provides an early warning signal to employers about potential criminal activity among their employees, allowing employers the opportunity to discuss matters with employees and, if necessary, take decisive action.

“While pre-hire background screening is a critical component in managing risk in the workplace, post-hire screening and monitoring complete this picture by ensuring that the criteria set out for candidates and employees continues to be met throughout their tenure with the company,” said Scott Collins, HireRight’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Employee behavior can change, and if this behavior could introduce risk to other employees, customers, patients or assets, employers need to be equipped to make important and timely staffing decisions. With HireRight’s Arrest Record Monitoring and Criminal Record Monitoring solutions, employers will have the tools they need to help make these decisions.”

“The release of the Arrest Record Monitoring solution is a huge win for HireRight and underscores the strong partnership between HireRight and Appriss -- two industry leaders committed to bringing innovative risk management solutions to the market,” said Brian Kelly, Vice President of Marketing and Partner Success at Appriss Insights. “We are delighted to provide HireRight customers with our industry-leading background screening data in light of our aligned vision to offer the latest workplace safety solutions.”

In the midst of challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and unemployment at historic levels, efficient and strategic hiring practices are more critical than ever. Many U.S. employers – already utilizing gig workers and part-time employees – have also pivoted to a largely remote workforce, meaning employers face more risk among their distributed employees. This elevated risk increases the need for more comprehensive background screening and post-hire monitoring solutions based on data that is up-to-date and provided in real-time.

Post-hire monitoring solutions like HireRight’s Arrest Record Monitoring are critical during turbulent times, helping employers continue to hire while reducing person-based risk and keeping communities safe. Learn more about HireRight’s monitoring services at https://www.hireright.com/services/monitoring-services.

About Appriss® Insights

Appriss Insights is the developer of the Appriss Insights Platform, the nation’s most comprehensive source of incarceration, justice, and risk intelligence data. We are a team of technology and data science experts who provide insights and analytic solutions that support informed decisions for early response to people-driven fraud and risk. By delivering real-time notifications, context-sensitive risk assessments, and actionable insights, we enable government agencies and commercial enterprises to save lives, fight crime, prevent fraud, and manage risk. For more information, visit ApprissInsights.com .

About HireRight

HireRight helps employers hire the right candidates by delivering global employment background checks , drug testing, education verification, and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions. Employers can tailor HireRight’s extensive screening solutions to their unique needs, giving them peace of mind about their hiring and vetting processes. HireRight’s platform integrates with existing HR platforms and applicant tracking systems, giving organizations and candidates the best possible experience.

HireRight is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with offices around the globe, including regional headquarters in London, Mexico City and Singapore. Learn more at www.HireRight.com.